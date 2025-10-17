Epstein Ties FINALLY Force Out Prince Andrew! Read His Shocking Statement!

Where there’s a Will, he gets his way?

We just heard this week that Prince William was furious about how his uncle’s scandal was still making the monarchy look. We are, of course, talking about Prince Andrew‘s deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein — revealed this week to have gone on longer than he previously admitted.

Then again, no one has ever really believed anything Andrew has said about this. And yet, he gets away with it. Like the rest of Epstein’s associates who allegedly partook in the underage sex trafficking ring. Of course, unlike most, Andrew was actually called out! And he’s still avoided any real consequences. Near as we can tell he just had to stop working as a royal — but still gets all the benefits of being part of the fam. That’s what Will was upset about. He reportedly wanted King Charles to take more definitive action. And it looks like it happened!

On Friday, Andrew shocked the world by announcing he would no longer use his royal title or honors! He is, in a sense, stripping himself of his titles. It’s a really big deal for these guys! In his statement, the Duke of York — or former Duke? — explained:

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

Uh huh. And?

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Wow. So do we still call him Prince Andrew? Just Andy? Definitely not “His Royal Highness” or the Duke of York. Right?

Well, to officially strip him of his titles would take an act of Parliament. Having Andrew agree to simply no longer use them skips a lot of bureaucratic red tape. But Charles got him to do it!

Yes, make no mistake this was NOT Andrew’s decision, he’s not putting the family first or any such thing. This is just like in 2019 when he announced he was stepping back from royal duties and then we learned right afterward that Queen Elizabeth had forced him to do it. In one of our favorite quotes ever, a royal source said about that time:

“The bottle of whisky and the pearl-handled revolver were laid out for him. And they were laid out for him by his mother.”

Still so good. We have to wonder if anyone is saying the same about Charles now. Did he lay out the figurative shot and shotgun and tell his brother to get on with it?

Letting him announce it himself did give him a little room to maneuver. Andy added at the end:

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Yeah, yeah, the photo is CG, and you were unable to sweat but got better, blah blah.

It’s no surprise they let him deny again. They don’t need him to turn himself into the FBI (who aren’t even investigating Epstein stuff anymore under Trump). They just want him to go away more completely. Just disappear into the topiary at Frogmore and never speak publicly again.

Do YOU think he’ll face any other consequences? Ever??

[Image via BBC/DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]