Prince William Threatened Princess Beatrice & Eugenie Over Andrew's Royal Lodge Battle: REPORT

Whoa! Prince William is not messing around!

We heard he was particularly upset his uncle Prince Andrew had been treated with such kid gloves despite the seriousness of his scandal. We’re talking about not just a longtime association with the world’s most notorious underage sex trafficker, he’s one of the only men accused of actually participating in Jeffrey Epstein‘s ring. And there’s evidence to back up his accuser’s story — including enough to open a new investigation into whether he tried to smear Virginia Giuffre after she came forward!

OK, so with all that in mind it’s no wonder Will wants to bring the hammer down. Andrew already stepped away from royal duties years back. And he was just pressed to give up his titles — he’s no longer HRH or the Duke of York, much to the horror of ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. But that’s not enough for the Prince of Wales.

See, Andrew may be facing these embarrassments, but he can take comfort in, well… comfort. Because he’s still been living on an enormous estate on Windsor land, essentially rent-free. Well, that may be coming to an end, too!

The Firm is actively trying to get Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge, and according to the latest reports, he agreed… but only in exchange for two smaller estates. WTF.

A source told The Sun Andrew is negotiating for a home each for himself and Fergie, who have both taken advantage of the amenities at the Royal Lodge for many years now. Andrew wants to move into Frogmore, the home that was infamously refurbished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their exodus to the US. And he wants his ex to live in Adelaide Cottage, the home Will and Princess Catherine are moving out of:

“Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want.”

Sorry, Frogmore was big enough for Harry and Meghan, with the plan they’d start a family there… but it’s too small for an elder divorced couple?! And Fergie gets the home that a FAMILY OF FIVE has been living in??

You can see why Will would be at the end of his rope with this guy. So he’s playing hardball, attacking Andrew where he’s weakest: his children.

Yes, the very latest report is that Prince William threatened his own cousins! According to Emily Maitis on Monday’s News Agents podcast, Will summoned Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and let them know their own legacy was on the chopping block, allegedly telling them:

“You guys have got to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge; otherwise, we will start reexamining the state of your own titles.”

WOW! Maitlis (the same journalist who interviewed Andrew in his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview btw) told

“There was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to [tell their dad], ‘This is gonna happen.'”

Will it work? Maitlis thinks so, adding:

“You can see why Prince Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place, come what may.”

However, she may be applying the behavior of a normal father, not one who is accused of joking about his daughters’ ages being so close to that of the teen girl who was being trafficked to him. Not sure a guy like that can be reasonable expected to choose his children above himself. Just sayin’.

Maitlis added one more inneresting claim. Supposedly Will was acting where his father wouldn’t — because King Charles had a plan to march over to the Lodge and “read the riot act to his brother.” But then, she heard, “the palace got very nervous” about the media’s reaction to all this and they “canceled the whole thing.”

But was it really the media? Or does Charles simply not have the heart to be so ruthless to his brother? Maybe it’s up to his heir to pick up where he leaves off?

What do YOU think of this maneuver, Perezcious readers? Too far? Or just what needs to be done at this point? Or do you think Beatrice and Eugenie are lucky they get to keep their titles at all?? Let us know in the comments!

