Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century & General Hospital Star Kirsten Storms Reveals She Underwent Brain Surgery

Kirsten Storms opened up about her recent brain surgery.

The 37-year-old actress, known for her role in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to give fans a health update after undergoing surgery earlier this week. In the videos, she appeared in good spirits and even made some jokes while talking about the procedure, saying:

“There really is no filter that’s going to make this better for me right now. So I’ve not really spoken about this much or at all actually. Less than 48 hours ago, I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace, it was on the lower portion of my brain. Em is taking care of me until I get to my at-home nurse.”

She then added:

“It’s been an interesting last couple of days.”

We bet! While discussing the situation, the momma had also been wearing a neck brace. Take a look (below):

The General Hospital star then went on to explain the reason for her operation, saying:

“What they had to drain and remove was not cancer. I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this. I had a very large cyst that had split into two, and the doctor said it was, like, so full, the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull. It sounds so weird.”

In terms of her recovery, Kirsten plans to take several weeks off before returning to work. She even jokingly said she would start knitting in the meantime.

“So I will be on the mend for the next several weeks, but I will be back at work once this is over with.”

Gurl, we think you have earned more than a couple of weeks after having MAJOR surgery! It’s no joke so take all the time you need to knit and relax. The Orlando native then quickly clarified how she “had surgery a couple of days ago, so, yes I was in the hospital for a few days. We’re not taking me straight home right after brain surgery.” She concluded the videos, expressing:

“I feel like s**t, so we’re gonna go. Pardon my language, but I think that I’ve earned it today. So yeah, we’re going to get me home.”

We are sending Kirsten nothing but positive vibes while she recovers.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]