Kourtney Kardashian Refers To Travis Barker As 'My Boyfriend' On Snowy Spring Break Getaway!

Kourtney Kardashian decided to have a little fun with boyfriend Travis Barker and both of their sets of kids this week during a snowy spring break trip!

She did so in the form of a TikTok challenge posted to his 15-year-old daughter Alabama‘s official account late Thursday night. And Kourt even had herself a super cute moment with him that got captured on camera: the momma of three calling the Blink-182 drummer “my boyfriend.” Awww!

Related: Khloé Talks All Kinds Of Trash About Kourtney’s ‘Toxic’ Ex Younes Bendjima!

While playing a game where each participant would announce who they were passing the phone to next by describing something about that person, the KUWTK star volunteered at her first turn (below):

“I’m passing the phone to my boyfriend.”

Awww! That’s cute! From there, the video clip cut away to Travis — and gave us all a sweet public nod of affection showcasing the couple’s new relationship! Love it! That was about the extent of the good news for the 41-year-old, though. Throughout the rest of the challenge, pretty much every kid got in a slight dig at reality TV star!

It started with 8-year-old Penelope, who said:

“I’m passing the phone to somebody that doesn’t let me do anything.”

OUCH!!! Moments later, the phone came back around, and Travis’ 17-year-old son Landon said (below):

“I’m passing the phone to somebody who has changed their outfit five times today.”

Savage! And again, the ball goes to Kourt’s court! After cutting away to try to figure out what to say, the mom of three got her bearings and passed the phone off to 6-year-old Reign! Aaaaand the youngest child proceeded to unleash not one but TWO swear words caught on camera. No, seriously! It was an eye-opener, to say the least. LOLz!!!

Related: Kourtney And Travis Step Out For Fun UFC Fight Date Night In Las Vegas!

You’ve gotta watch the whole thing! Ch-ch-check out Kourtney’s krew taking on this crazy TikTok challenge (below):

Utterly ridiculous! That’s too funny — and it gets funnier with every loop. We just feel a little bad for Kourt, who seems to be the (good-natured) target of every kid in this newly-blended family! Ha!

Related: Kourtney And Scott Disick Enjoy Unexpected Night Alone Together On ‘KUWTK’!

Still, funny moments aside, it was a sweet milestone to see her call the pro drummer her boyfriend and making it officially official, ya know?! No question where these two stand in each other’s lives!

What’d U think, Perezcious readers?! Hilarious video or what?? Sound OFF with your take on Kourtney and Travis together down in the comments (below)!

[Image via DJDM/FayesVision/WENN]