Has Kourtney Kardashian Given Birth To Travis Barker’s Baby!? See The VERY Compelling Evidence!!

This is not a drill, people! This may not be a drill!!!

OMG!

We’ve all been waiting with bated breath for the moment Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally welcome their first child together… and it seems like they *might’ve* already done so! Maybe?! Possibly??

TMZ has been on the hunt to figure out when their son, whom they are supposedly planning to name Rocky, will arrive. They already determined the due date was sometime this week, and now they have other super compelling evidence to suggest Kourt may have popped!

Apparently, they started receiving several tips on Monday that the Poosh founder had checked into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in El Lay. However, this didn’t raise alarm bells, since the Kardashians are known for giving birth at that hospital. So, anyone could’ve just been speculating, right? Well, now there’s more!

The outlet’s been keeping in touch with several sources close to the KarJenner family, as they noted on Friday, and they’ve all been “unusually sketchy on the subject,” according to the site. The only fact they did confirm was the due date. Hmm… Why would they be so sketchy if they weren’t trying to hide something??

One insider did give a HUGE tip, though, revealing the 44-year-old was planning to have an induced labor. This is key because the Blink-182 drummer and reality star have been open about wanting the baby to be born on Halloween, per the tabloid, which was this Tuesday. If her due date was this week and she was having an induced birth, well, what’s stopping her from having the boy on the spooky day?? It’s all adding up!

And finally, perhaps the BIGGEST clue! In photos obtained by the outlet, both Travis and Kylie Jenner could be seen arriving at the hospital on Thursday afternoon. The pictures (HERE) aren’t great, TBH, but you can see the musician’s reflection from the side of the mirror in one photo. In the other, Kylie’s seen pulling up in her Range Rover at around 3:30 p.m. Eye-witnesses also saw her entering the facility. Well, then! Aunt Kylie’s arrival sure seems like a good sign of a birth! Why else would she be showing up at the hospital?

Only time will tell what’s happening, but if the little man really has arrived, we hope both he and momma are doing well after the birth!!

Reactions?! Do U think she’s given birth?! Sound OFF (below)!

