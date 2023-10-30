Why Travis Barker Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Different' Than Her Sisters

According to Travis Barker, he picked the best Kardashian!

In a new interview with Los Angeles Times on Sunday, the Blink-182 rocker talked about his wifey Kourtney Kardashian and what it’s like to be on reality TV! Admittedly, the 47-year-old said he doesn’t really think about being on The Kardashians. In fact, he said he sometimes forgets about it altogether. But he can remember how annoyed he got when it took viewers a while to realize he wasn’t just Mr. Kourtney — he’s also a world-renowned drummer:

“[It took them a minute to realize] the Travis that’s with Kourtney also plays drums in Blink.”

Elaborating, he said the reality TV scene is weird to him because both he and Kourt are “so different” than the other KarJenner sisters:

“Yeah, that’s what I f**k do. I’m a drummer. Celebrity is not my identity. Or Kourt’s … She’s so different than her sisters.”

So does he just think Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall are just celebs with no depth??

If anyone knows, it’s him! He’s got a history with Kimmy Cakes in particular, which he wrote about in his book. Despite all this, though, he still maintains he’s not the reason for Kourtney’s infamous feud with her. Hmm…

In another part of the interview, the rockstar gushed about his love for his lady, though — he gives her the credit for a lot of his family’s healing:

“I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us.”

Aww!

