Kourtney Kardashian Says She Injured Her Foot By Walking In Ballet Flats Too Much?! 

These ballet shoes weren’t made for walking! Just ask Kourtney Kardashian!

In her holiday gift guide for Poosh this year, the 45-year-old reality star revealed she injured her foot while on tour with husband Travis Barker over the summer — and it was all because of her ballet flats! OMG! Thankfully, the drummer had the perfect solution for her problem — Hyperice‘s Normatec Elite boots. Kourt explained:

“I learned about these air compression boots this summer on tour from my husband. I hurt my foot from walking so much in ballet flats and would look forward to putting these on for recovery.”

Ouch. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn’t get into too much detail about her injury. However, she went on to note that the boots helped “increase circulation and help with lymphatic drainage” before adding:

“I can’t wait to gift them to my friends and family.”

You hear that, KarJenners? You’re getting compression boots this year! LOLz! As for everyone else? We bet Kourtney would recommend not giving your loved ones ballet flats for the holidays this year! Not after the way she “hurt” her foot!

