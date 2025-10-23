Kourtney Kardashian Shades The Hell Out Of Kim & Khloé For Their Fashion! Ouch!

The feud between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters is alive and well! She just got so shady… all over their style!

The Kardashians is back, and it’s full of petty drama! In the first episode of Season 7 out on Thursday, the family reunites to say goodbye to the home they lived in during their Keeping Up With The Kardashians days.

Khloé and Kim came dressed to the nines for the special occasion. KoKo arrived first in a skin-tight pink floral dress and high heels. Soon after, Kimmy Kakes entered with an equally tight black corset and heels. They both looked fantastic! Check it out!

Gorg!

But not everyone agreed!!! Kourt, who showed up in an oversized leather jacket, was not impressed! Pulling her momma Kris Jenner to the side, the Lemme founder said she’s into “casual vibes” when it comes to fashion these days.

For example, when shopping for Coachella outfits, she was given corsets to try, and strongly rejected the idea. She remarked:

“I came to the realization that I don’t want to wear heels.”

Ever since linking up with Travis Barker, the 46-year-old’s gone through a dramatic outfit overhaul. Looking over at her sister’s style, she added:

“Like Kim and Khloé’s outfits right now, I’ve moved on from that era. What a waste of time, energy. But my general vibe is more casual, effortless, that’s when I feel my best, my coolest. When I’m not trying too hard, I’m comfortable.”

OMG! So rude! We mean, saying she prefers to be more comfy and casual is great — but why mention her sisters’ fits?

In a confessional, Kourtney defended her casual looks, insisting she needs to “move freely” as a busy mom and while breastfeeding her youngest, Rocky. She explained:

“I need to be comfortable, run after them, have fun and not be in 6-inch heels. I don’t really want to be in a corset with my boobs popping out either. It’s just a personal choice, we’re all entitled.”

Later, she brought the convo up with Kim and Khloé, declaring she’s decided she’s “not ever into wearing a real outfit ever again.” The Good American founder hit back, wondering whether she was “shaming” her style, but Kourtney argued she wasn’t. The mother of two wasn’t convinced, saying in a confessional:

“Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days. I feel like, she doesn’t want to be judged. But all she does is judge other people.”

Oof! She added:

“If you don’t like what we’re wearing, if you don’t like how we look, that’s okay. Just come in, [say] ‘Hi, nice to see you.’ We never see you anymore. Hi!”

Kim found it just as offensive — and threw some shade right back! She dished in her own confessional:

“Good for you, babe. I don’t come in and say, like, ‘Huh, I would never give up on life so soon.’ I don’t say the opposite. It’s the passive aggressive [sic] for me.”

Burn!

Defending herself, Kourt said in her own confessional:

“Of course, they’re being defensive. It was more of a moment of recognition, or me realizing something and saying it out loud, versus me being critical about their outfits. If they’re feeling a corset and 6-inch heels, god bless.”

Everyone’s gotta do what’s right for them! But the level of shadiness is off the charts! Guess the girls can rest assured Kourtney won’t be copying their fashion any time soon! LOLz!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hulu]