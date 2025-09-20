Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Surprising New 'Witchy Season' Hairstyle! Look!

OMG you guys! Kourtney Kardashian has unleashed a fresh cut, and it’s giving ALL the witchy, spooky season vibes.

Kourtney dropped some sultry mirror-selfies on Instagram on Friday afternoon. In them, she rocked chopped bangs for the first time in a hot minute. She’s not holding back, either: minimal makeup, cozy tee, letting the fresh fringe do all the talking. And we love it!

She even leaned into the mood with her caption, which you can ch-ch-check out along with her new hairstyle (below):

“Witchy season”

Love it!

Here’s the kicker: she didn’t get this done at a fancy salon — Kourtney appears to have given herself the cut. Yes, the woman with 4 kids and a full schedule seems to have chopped her own bangs.

She shared later in her Instagram Stories that she always gets the urge to snip her locks when she has COVID:

Damn! So, perhaps a sudden burst of hair‐cutting inspiration + cabin fever = bangs??? We hope she feels better ASAP, too!

This isn’t totally new for Kourtney. She’s had bangs as a kid (remember the ‘90s!), and over the past decade she’s played with various news hair looks. But regardless, we are loving what we are seeing here!

What about U, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Instagram]