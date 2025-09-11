Kourtney Kardashian Posts Rare Glimpse Of Son Rocky’s Face! LOOK!

We’re getting closer and closer to seeing baby Rocky Barker’s face!

Momma Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to update her followers’ feeds with adorable new content from behind the scenes of Travis Barker’s Blink-182 tour. She included several shots of herself in a pink dress, some of her middle children Penelope, 13, and Reign Disick, 10, family time with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, and concert shots.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Nepo Baby Lands Her First Brand Deal!

But what has everyone talking is the fifth slide — it features a photo of Rocky, 22 months, running around having a good time! And you can ALMOST make out his face if not for the visible blur! See (below):

Awww! What a cutie!

She also included a pic of him and Travis at an aquarium.

Loves it! The parents usually share pics with Rocky’s face covered up or him looking away from the camera, so a glimpse like this is super rare!

You can ch-ch-check out her full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Such a cute fam! Rocky’s growing up fast!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]