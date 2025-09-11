Got A Tip?

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Rare Glimpse Of Son Rocky’s Face! LOOK!

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Rare Glimpse Of Son Rocky’s Face!

We’re getting closer and closer to seeing baby Rocky Barker’s face!

Momma Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to update her followers’ feeds with adorable new content from behind the scenes of Travis Barker’s Blink-182 tour. She included several shots of herself in a pink dress, some of her middle children Penelope, 13, and Reign Disick, 10, family time with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, and concert shots.

But what has everyone talking is the fifth slide — it features a photo of Rocky, 22 months, running around having a good time! And you can ALMOST make out his face if not for the visible blur! See (below):

Kourtney Kardashian posts glimpse of son Rocky's face
(c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Awww! What a cutie!

She also included a pic of him and Travis at an aquarium.

Kourtney Kardashian posts glimpse of son Rocky's face
(c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Loves it! The parents usually share pics with Rocky’s face covered up or him looking away from the camera, so a glimpse like this is super rare!

You can ch-ch-check out her full post (below):

Such a cute fam! Rocky’s growing up fast!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

