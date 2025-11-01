Kourtney Kardashian 'Upset' With Kim & Khloé For Making Harsh Comments About Her On The Kardashians! 

The feud between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian is seemingly not ending anytime soon!

As Perezcious readers know, the new season of The Kardashians premiered last week, and it is already full of drama between the three sisters. Kim and Khloé are taking shots at Kourtney, and the Lemme founder is throwing shade right back. It’s a mess, and it’s only getting worse because Kourt isn’t happy with her sisters’ comments on the show! A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday:

“Kourtney’s been a little upset with Kim and Khloe since the new season of ‘The Kardashians’ started airing. She didn’t know Kim made that ‘giving up on life’ remark and she felt really bothered by it.”⁠

In case you missed it, the trio got into a tense conversation about their clothes as the family reunited to say goodbye to the house they lived in during Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim and Khloé came over all dolled up, wearing skin-tight looks. Take a look (below):

While the pair looked amazing, Kourtney, who wore an oversized leather jacket, didn’t care for the ensembles much. She is all about the “casual vibes” these days and couldn’t be bothered with wasting her time “trying too hard” like Kim and Khloé. Jeez. When Kourt brought up to her sisters that she’s “not ever into wearing a real outfit ever again,” the Good American founder questioned if she was “shaming” her style. However, Travis Barker’s wife insisted she wasn’t. Khlo didn’t believe her, however, saying in a confessional:

“Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days. I feel like, she doesn’t want to be judged. But all she does is judge other people. If you don’t like what we’re wearing, if you don’t like how we look, that’s okay. Just come in, [say] ‘Hi, nice to see you.’ We never see you anymore. Hi!”

Kim was also offended, so she threw shade at Kourtney in retaliation. She expressed in her own confessional:

“Good for you, babe. I don’t come in and say, like, ‘Huh, I would never give up on life so soon.’ I don’t say the opposite. It’s the passive aggressive [sic] for me.”

That’s brutal, Kim! Yikes!

It turns out Kourt didn’t appreciate the digs from her sisters… even though she fired the first shots! But according to Entertainment Tonight, that is not the only issue she has with Kimmy Kakes! Kourtney reportedly is annoyed at the SKIMS creator’s interview on Call Her Daddy last month! Host Alex Cooper asked her about the rumors of whether she and Travis hooked up in the early aughts. Kim happily answered the question, insisting they “never have.” That was a mistake, though! Kourtney is now bothered by it! The ET source added:

“She knows it’s nothing, but it still gets under her skin and annoys her.”⁠

Travis is still apparently a touchy subject! Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kourtney will get over the jabs from Khloé and Kim? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Kardashians/Fulwell 73]