Kris Jenner Dishes On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's 'Crazy' PDA Prior To Surprise Vegas Wedding!

Kris Jenner still can’t get over her oldest daughter’s newfound love!

The proud momager popped up on Tuesday’s episode of Ellen DeGeneres‘ show, and spoke up about daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s red-hot romance with Travis Barker. The episode was filmed before the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer unexpectedly got hitched in Las Vegas early on Monday morning, but still, Kris’ opinions about Kravis are once again so timely!

The matriarch of the family that entered the world’s consciousness via Keeping Up With The Kardashians marveled at her daughter’s head-over-heels love with the rock and roll musician. Speaking to Ellen about it, Kris even divulged details about the family’s forthcoming new reality TV show, streaming on Hulu, and what to expect there!

First joking about how Kravis literally can’t keep their hands off each other all throughout this upcoming streaming series The Kardashians, Kris told the daytime TV host about Kourt’s public displays of affection with Travis:

“Well, it is 98 percent of the new show. Is that wrong? It’s crazy.”

LOLz!

OK, maybe not 98 percent… but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s A LOT! Maybe Hulu isn’t the right place for the fam after all! They need a Skinemax spinoff!

Ellen caught that vibe in her dealings with the cute couple, too, and responded to Kris’ PDA point with one of her own:

“Travis and Kourtney for real make out nonstop. That’s all they do. You had to interrupt them to tell them Kim Kardashian is on Saturday Night Live because they were making out.”

Ha!! Ellen’s not wrong about that, either.

Perezcious readers will recall how during Kris’ last appearance on the popular daytime talk show a few months back, the momager opened up Kravis’ handsy happenings during that sit-down, too! And just a few weeks later, Kourt and Travis got caught going at it on a public beach!! Seriously, get a room, y’all!

It’s unfortunate that Kris couldn’t have had her chat with Ellen a few days later — so that we could hear what the reality TV mogul really thinks about Kravis’ quickie wedding in Sin City. It might help us clear up a few questions we have about the full legality of the famous couple’s Elvis Presley-helmed ceremony! Alas, we’ve still got all the details we’ve already been reporting on the late-night love story at One Love Wedding Chapel, so we’ll make do with that for now.

Wedding news aside, Kris did also talk to Ellen about the upcoming season of The Kardashians on Hulu. Explaining how many twists and turns popped up while the family was filming their new reality TV venture, Kris mentioned Kylie Jenner‘s new baby and more:

“This has been so crazy because every time we start to shoot a new season or in this case on a whole new network, you worry if people are still going to want to see what we still have going on because we’ve been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing but also a little scary. Of course the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and gets engaged. Every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on… It was nutty as usual.”

And we can’t wait to see it!

