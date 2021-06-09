OMG! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are SERIOUSLY Thinking About Making Their Relationship 'More Permanent'!!

Could we be seeing another Kardashian wedding soon?! It kinda sounds that way!

We can’t ring the wedding bells just yet, but new sources told ET on Tuesday that Kourtney Kardashian and her drummer beau Travis Barker are thinking about making their relationship even “more permanent.” Maybe due to the resurgence of “worries” and “pain” in Kim Kardashian’s life amid her divorce, this hot and heavy couple apparently realize their love life is so “special,” and they don’t want that to stop anytime soon!

The insider spilled:

“Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it’s just the two of them, with friends or with their families.”

Related: Kourtney Explains Why She Didn’t Take Scott Back When They Were Both Single!

While the reality TV star’s been “living in the moment and enjoying each day,” the lovers might want more, with the confidant adding:

“They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it’s really whatever makes Kourtney happy.”

While the couple have been linked since the start of the year, they’re “closer than ever,” which makes settling down that much more appealing, the insider teasing:

“Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen.”

While we would be over-the-moon for Kourt and Trav to find their happily ever after, it’s also sweet to know they’re only considering this path because their families have meshed so well together! As Perezcious readers know, the 42-year-old shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 member is the father to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. So it’s a rather big family with varying ages and stages of life — even better that the kids are getting along!

Related: Kourtney & Addison Rae Twin On TikTok To Lip Sync Travis’ New Song! Look!

On their blended fam, the outlet further learned:

“They feel like their biggest accomplishment thus far is how seamlessly they’ve integrated their families together. That’s always been very much a focus for both of them and they feel proud that everyone can be supportive of their happiness.”

Perhaps a bit of a knife in the back to Shanna, but all the kiddos love this new pairing too!

“Their kids have all gotten a lot closer and both sets of kids think Travis and Kourtney are awesome. Kourtney gets along great with Travis’ kids and the same goes for Travis with Kourtney’s kids. They have all known each other for a very long time and the rest of Kourtney’s family loves Travis too. They adore how he treats Kourtney and how he always puts her and their families first.”

Also, this totally isn’t the first time the couple have talked about marriage! In fact, ET discovered last month that “Travis would absolutely tie the knot with Kourtney,” but she just wasn’t ready. How ya feeling about it now, Kourt!? What about YOU, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jeff Daly/Avalon/WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker/Instagram]