Landon Barker Slams Shanna Moakler -- Says He Doesn't Consider Her His Mom! Ouch...

This can’t feel good at all for Shanna Moakler.

The hits just keep on coming for the now-estranged mother of teenagers Landon Barker, 17, and Alabama Barker, 15 — and a new TikTok post has us picking our jaws up off the floor right now.

As we’ve been reporting, Shanna’s relationship with her kids is painfully strained — that’s honestly a generous way of putting it — and it sounds like the former Playboy starlet isn’t optimistic about being much involved in their lives moving forward. Well, Landon’s recent TikTok post showed just how strained everything truly is at this point.

On Tuesday, the teen uploaded a video onto his account that included a caption which read, “Who ever kissing my ex I feel bad.” You know, just goofy 17-year-old stuff. We’re not even going to think about what we would have been like at that age on social media.

LOLz!

But it was the comments section that really drew our attention. After his post, one commenter quickly noted (below):

“He looks so much like his mom.”

Uh-oh. Answering back a couple hours later, Landon landed way beyond the line, cutting down his 46-year-old momma in one seriously wicked sentence:

“I wouldn’t consider Shanna Moakler my mom what so ever.”

Wow.

Just, like, WOW.

Here’s the original post:

That certainly doesn’t leave much room to guess about whether or not Shanna has been able to mend any fences so far with her kids…

Now, remember, as far as Travis Barker‘s ex-wife is concerned, this is all Kourtney Kardashian‘s fault. The Poosh founder has supposedly rushed in, swept Travis off his feet, and completely turned a mother’s own children against her in just a few months’ time — at least, that’s what Shanna says.

We already know Alabama has very explicitly denied that being the case, and judging by the 15-year-old’s words then (and Landon’s comment now) there’s clearly something deeper going on than Kourt’s presence in the Blink-182 drummer’s life. That said, it’s probably easier for Shanna to have an “enemy” to direct her anger towards rather than having to do the internal work on herself to figure out where her family life went to s**t.

Just saying!

Regardless of the model’s take on all this, at least one thing is clear: Landon and Alabama have been remarkably consistent in calling out their mom over what they perceive to be absent and unacceptable parenting. This week’s TikTok is just one more in a long line of social media posts, comments, and references to that.

Clearly it’s been time to listen to the kids on this one! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Have you been #TeamLandon and #TeamAlabama for a while now?? Or do you see something else at work in this ugly family fall-out?! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

