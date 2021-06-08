Kim Kardashian 'Really Worries' About Kids Amid Kanye West Divorce

We never expected to witness Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split on national television, but now that the dramatic moment has aired, the momma of four is apparently having a “very hard” time!

Sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday that the SKIMS founder has been struggling while watching the “breakdown” of her romance to the rapper on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But what’s most painful for her to experience again are her “worries” for her children, whom she shares with the Yeezy designer. The insider spilled:

“Kim worked so hard and did everything in her power to make the marriage work and seeing it now brings up a lot of pain.”

Sadly, having to rewatch the demise of her relationship has brought back a lot of fears, too!

“Kim really worries for her kids and that she couldn’t give them a traditional family home. That’s where most of the pain is coming from.”

Woah… We totally get why she’d be bummed about not being about to provide North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with “a traditional family,” but that’s not the end of the world! Plenty of parents get divorced and kids turn out just fine! From the sounds of it, Kim and Kanye are handling the split amicably so far, which is a great sign for the kiddos.

But, still, the newly single lady is only just months out from filing for divorce in February. The exes had already begun living separate lives at the start of 2021, when it became clear Kanye had his heart set on living in Wyoming and the E! star just couldn’t get on board — though that doesn’t make the breakup any easier.

In last week’s episode of KUWTK, the aspiring lawyer gave insight into her frustration with her hubby, complaining:

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year.”

Of course, her kids’ lives were at the center of her frustration too, as she added:

“I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

When it became apparent she just couldn’t move away from El Lay for the Jesus Walks performer, Kim admitted:

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f**king failure. It’s my third f**king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Yeah — emotions were so raw in that episode!! And we can’t imagine how difficult is to have to relive them along with the whole world now! But if it’s any consolation, it’s clear Kim really tried to hold on to her family for her kids — in the end, they’ll all be better off with two happy parents, even if it’s not a “traditional” fam.

