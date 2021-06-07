Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Twin On TikTok To Lip Sync Travis Barker's New Song! Look!

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are clearly in their element!
The pair popped up on TikTok over the weekend showing their love for the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s boyfriend, Travis Barker. The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer is featured on drums for the new jxdn song Think About Me, from the artist’s upcoming Tell Me About Tomorrow album set for release in July.
Kourt got on the publicity train early, though, by showing off a choreographed performance lip-syncing to the song alongside Addison on the reality TV star’s growing TikTok account!
Ch-ch-check out the spin-centric performance (below):
It’s the spins for me … @addisonre @jadenhossler
Love it! Maybe the interior design aficionado will be the next big TikTok star?!
She’s got Addison’s dance moves down pat, that’s for sure! Plus, this is just calling for a @BennyDrama7 parody to be made!