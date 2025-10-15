Kim Kardashian Finally Addresses Travis Barker Hookup Rumors!

Kim Kardashian is FINALLY addressing those weird Travis Barker hookup rumors!

As you may know, speculation has percolated for YEARS that the SKIMS founder and the Blink-182 drummer hooked up in the early-to-mid aughts… Back around the time he dated her then-BFF Paris Hilton! He infamously revealed he had a “crush” on Kimmy in his 2015 memoir Can I Say, leading many to believe they had a romantic history. But just how true is the theory?

During Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Kim straight up if they ever did the dirty, and this was her response:

“No, I never have. Absolutely, that I do not mind you asking. I never have and that really sucks that that has gone on, but he dared Paris, and we were all friends, and we’d all hangout. And when I was with Paris, we’d be on the road and go to [Blink-182’s] tour in Amsterdam, so I have been friends with him, but never in that way, and never hooked up with him.”

That’s a relief to hear!

Alex asked if she received a “heads up” that she was going to be referenced in the memoir, and she revealed:

“No. But it would say that we never hooked up. I don’t think he would allude to that information.”

The reality star continued:

“But also, Kourtney was around during that time. So, like, they were neighbors for a decade. So when everyone was all hanging out, he was always around with his kids. They’d always come to Kourtney’s house for the birthdays. Everything was super open and cool, and everyone’s been friends. He was just as good of friends with them as he was with all of us. So it was nothing weird.”

Whew!

Watch more (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

