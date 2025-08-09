Fans Slam Kourtney Kardashian For Having Son Rocky On A Boat Without Life Vest! 

Kourtney Kardashian is getting called out!

The 46-year-old television personality sparked backlash after she posted a photo dump to Instagram on Friday from what appeared to be a recent family vacation. Why? It included a picture of her and Travis Barker‘s 21-month-old son, Rocky, on a boat without a life vest. And it wasn’t like the boat was parked in the water. No, it was fully in motion. That’s why fans are freaking out in the comments section that Kourt didn’t have the proper safety equipment on her child! One, because they’re concerned about safety! And two, it is the law!

You see, other images included in the post seem to indicate Kourt was in Idaho. The state requires anyone 14 years of age and younger to wear a life vest when the boat is moving. No, if, ands, or buts about it! The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department website states:

“Children 14 and under must wear an approved life jacket when they are aboard a boat 19 feet in length or less whenever the boat is underway or under power. This applies to manually propelled boats such as canoes and rafts in addition to powerboats, sailboats, personal watercraft (jet skis) and fishing float tubes.”

And Kourt didn’t have one on Rocky in the pic. Yikes. Take a look at the image in question (below):

Fans slammed The Kardashians star in the comments, saying:

“Need life jacket on” “Please, please put a life jacket on that sweet babe!” “What no life vests? Isn’t that against the law….???” “I would consider keeping life vests on anyone under 18 on a boat. I know Idaho is basically lawless but if that lake were a few miles west in WA it would be the law and for good reason. Let’s make fun and SAFE water time the norm.” “You gotta make sure the kids are wearing life vests at all times! Just like you wouldn’t drive them around without a seatbelt/car seat. Water is so unpredictable and can be devastatingly dangerous.” “Please put a life jacket on the baby ALWAYS” “Where is the child’s life jacket…..” “Not sure why he doesnt have a life jacket on in the boat, thats nuts”

Look, we totally understand why everyone is worried! You never know what can happen on the water, so it is better to be safe than sorry and put on the life ves! But Kourtney revealed she was breastfeeding on the boat when she re-posted the shot in honor of “World Breastfeeding Week.” Take a look (below):

Perhaps Rocky was in the vest before, and she removed it to make feeding him easier? It was right next to them! So we hope it was on at some point! But who knows!

Kourtney hasn’t addressed the controversy yet. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

