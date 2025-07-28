Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Beyoncé Fan Saw A Bug & Screamed Leaving Concert -- Causing 'Stampede' That Injured Multiple People! Me Right Now After Being "Subpoenaed" By Blake Lively! | Perez Hilton JAY-Z Changes Lyric To Shade Kanye West During Beyoncé's Paris Show!! JAY-Z & Beyoncé 'Stressed' Over Diddy Trial -- Already Have Lawyers Ready! Meghan Markle’s Vogue Cover Demands That ‘Not Even Beyoncé’ Gets Revealed: REPORT Miley Cyrus Explains Why She’s Less 'Accessible' To Fans As She Once Was Donald Trump Is Coming For Beyonce! He Announces He’s Investigating: Beyoncé Is 'Ready' To Make Blue Ivy The Most Successful Nepo Baby Of All Time! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Show Off PDA During Date Night At Beyoncé's LA Concert! Six Degrees Of Beyonce! Today At Diddy’s Trial: Beyonce’s New Tour Disappointed Me! U? My Cowboy Carter Thoughts! | Perez Hilton Oprah Winfrey Called Out For 'Shady' Tina Knowles Interview After Cancer Diagnosis Reveal -- See Why!

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Fighting Again In Public? Inside Their 'Visibly Tense' Exchange!

Kris Jenner caught fighting with Corey Gamble at Beyonce's las vegas show

Uh oh…

Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were spotted having a spat in public again. This time, the momager and her man got into it during Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Related: Corey Is SICK Of Being Treated Like Crap By Kris!

According to an eyewitness, the 69-year-old scurried away from the VIP section after a “visibly tense” exchange with her boyfriend. The onlooker said Khloé Kardashian then seemed to try and “reassure” a very “frustrated” Corey afterward. Yikes!

Despite the clearly spicy fight, Kris had a great time and even shared highlights of the show on Instagram. She attended the concert with Oprah, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

This public duel comes nearly a month after The Kardashians star and 44-year-old were spotted in another disagreement while leaving Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy.

Is this signaling the beginning of the end to their relationship? Or is this just how Kris moves? She seems to be good at always getting what she wants! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kris Jenner/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 28, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This