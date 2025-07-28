Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Fighting Again In Public? Inside Their 'Visibly Tense' Exchange!

Uh oh…

Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were spotted having a spat in public again. This time, the momager and her man got into it during Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to an eyewitness, the 69-year-old scurried away from the VIP section after a “visibly tense” exchange with her boyfriend. The onlooker said Khloé Kardashian then seemed to try and “reassure” a very “frustrated” Corey afterward. Yikes!

Despite the clearly spicy fight, Kris had a great time and even shared highlights of the show on Instagram. She attended the concert with Oprah, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and more:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

This public duel comes nearly a month after The Kardashians star and 44-year-old were spotted in another disagreement while leaving Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy.

Is this signaling the beginning of the end to their relationship? Or is this just how Kris moves? She seems to be good at always getting what she wants! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kris Jenner/Instagram]