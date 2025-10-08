Timothée Chalamet Fans Freak Out As He Reveals Shocking Buzzcut!

Got A Tip?

Say goodbye to Timothée Chalamet‘s luscious curly hair!

After teasing a dramatic new look while in New York City, the 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video from a livestream he did to promote his upcoming film Marty Supreme — and revealed he shaved his head! Yep, he has a buzzcut now! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

(c) Timothée Chalamet/Instagram

Wow!!!

We don’t know for sure why Timmy got rid of his luscious locks. However, he is currently filming Dune: Part Three, so most assume it was for the film. Whatever the reason, the new look has fans freaking out online! They took to X (Twitter) to say:

“Almost doesn’t look like him.”

“He is finer now?? I can’t even explain it.”

“TIMOTHEE CHALAMET IS BALD!”

“Oh timothee bald as hell and i’m here for it”

“Glue the hair back on now”

“me knowing that timothee chalamet has been bald for a min but it still being a shock now that he fully showed his head”

“Open instagram and timothee chalamet is live and bald”

“what are kylies thoughts on this.”

That is a great question! What does Kylie Jenner think about the new hairdo? The makeup mogul hasn’t publicly commented on the buzz, but she did hit the like button on his video. It looks like to us she’s being a supportive girlfriend — even of his haircut! Watch the whole promo clip (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Oct 08, 2025 12:30pm PDT

