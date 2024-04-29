Another Marilyn Monroe Moment?? Kim Kardashian Goes Back To Platinum Blonde Just Ahead Of The Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian is proving blondes really do have more fun! Again!

The Kardashians star is once again an ice goddess as she has returned to platinum with precision timing…

Her longtime hair stylist Chris Appleton revealed the new look in a TikTok on Saturday, which featured Kimmy Kakes walking through a lavish hallway in a floor-length fur coat. She looked back at the camera and smiled, even threw up a peace sign and her classic duck lips as she disappeared around a corner. Ironically, the video was set to Sabrina Carpenter’s trendy new song Espresso — the opposite of Kim’s new color. Watch (below):

On Instagram, Chris uploaded more looks at the SKIMS founder’s new look, which he labeled “Ice Kimmy .” The celeb stylist also walked followers through their goal with the look, and how get got it to look SO perfect:

“We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy. I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy.”

Well done!!

The last time Kim went blonde was for the 2022 Met Gala, where she controversially wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress… The big ball is coming up next week, so does she have another special look up her sleeve?? That is IF she got an invite! Ha!

Even if she goes, the Met won’t be the first carpet she shows off her new do! The mom of four debuted the look at the 22nd Annual Lo Máximo Gala in El Lay, where she was the Kinship Honoree for her work in criminal justice reform.

Thoughts on her new look, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Chris Appleton/TikTok]