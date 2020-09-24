Kris Jenner Sets The Record Straight On RHOBH Casting Rumors & Talks End Of KUWTK

Sorry y’all, you won’t be seeing Kris Jenner on Bravo anytime soon!

On Thursday, the matriarch appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat all about her past and future on reality TV, and spoiler alert: those rumors about her joining the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills have no merit.

The mother of six revealed (below) to Ellen DeGeneres: “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life — and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show! They are doing just fine.” They definitely have their fair share of drama, too! LOLz!! And as for the recently-announced decision to end her own show, the 64-year-old said of Keeping Up with the Kardashians: “It was kind of sudden. We were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time. It just sort of came to us, and we thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spinoffs…”

She added:

“It’s so weird to think that when we started this show there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really like there is now … there were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced — it’s just so crazy that all of this happened. And to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

ICYMI, Jenner previously spoke about their iconic run on Instagram, writing as she announced the end of the series:

“We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!!”

By far, the “saddest” of her kiddos was Khloé Kardashian, who was “pretty torn up about it,” but the entire family was “really emotional” about their reality TV reign coming to an end:

“It’s been such an amazing journey and this chapter in our lives has been so amazing, and we’re just so appreciative and grateful and blessed to have had this experience.” Watch more from Kris and Ellen (below):

