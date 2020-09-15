Khloé Kardashian & Scott Disick Wanted To Continue Filming KUWTK For ‘Easy And Reliable Payday’

As it turns out, members of the KarJenner clan were “divided” over whether to end the family’s iconic reality TV run of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after it was abruptly announced by Kim Kardashian West earlier this month…

And while some family members — ahem, Kourtney Kardashian, ahem — clearly couldn’t wait to be free from under the weight of the E! TV filming expectations, Page Six is now reporting how others seriously wanted to keep filming! Soooo, does this mean we’ve got a spin-off series coming, or what?!

According to the outlet’s exclusive reporting, virtually everybody in the fam’s extended circle was on board with giving up the show except for two people: Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick! Now, that’s not necessarily surprising, considering Khloé and Scott got along notoriously well on and off camera, and were usually given the “B” storyline during episodes, which often involved something light — like playing a prank on Kris Jenner or going out on a crazy adventure to do something weird or unique. Not a bad gig if you can get it, right?!

Meanwhile, Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner were often back at home duking it out (sometimes literally!!!) over more contentious family drama. Even in the largely made-up world of reality TV, that must get repetitive, and mentally exhausting. So, we get why the 36-year-old sis and her 37-year-old sort-of-brother-in-law (we know) apparently didn’t want things to end while everybody else was ready to move on.

But Page Six took it further than that! One source claimed money was involved in splitting the family’s decision-making on this! Despite 18 seasons having already been aired — there will be 20 before this thing truly ends — a source told the outlet “some of [the family members] needed the money more than others.” Is that a dig at the Good American founder, and/or the Flip It Like Disick star?!

Whether or not they are truly cash-strapped with the looming end of KUWTK ahead, Khloé and Scott reportedly “see the show as an easy and reliable payday,” and in the world of unpredictable pandemic news and all the craziness that 2020 has brought, you can’t underestimate the value of a sure-thing! Plus, as insiders note, neither one of these two has a billion-dollar beauty empire to fall back on like Kim or Kylie, and the pair’s personal franchises — Good American for Khlo-money, Talentless for Scott — are “by comparison, small potatoes.” Ouch!

Ironically, at least one insider noted that the COVID-19 scare is at least partially to blame for the family ending things in the first place! Noting the “harsh financial realities” of reality TV during a global financial crisis, the source said:

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it could have kept going. But times are changing, and budgets are lower, and people want to move on.”

Makes a lot of sense to us! And apparently a lot less sense to Khloé and Scott! Ha!!!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Could we see a spin-off or two pop up between now and the true end of KUWTK sometime next year? Are Khloé and Scott destined for a future together on TV?! Or will the fam cut their cable ties completely and move on, like they’ve been saying so far??? Sound OFF about it with your opinions down in the comments (below)!!!

