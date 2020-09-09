Kris Jenner Switching To Real Housewives?! Andy Cohen Weighs In!

The end of KUWTK was only announced yesterday, but fans are already clamoring to know what each member of the KarJenner clan will do next.

Almost immediately after the announcement, some reality fans chimed in with their idea for Kris Jenner’s next career move: joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. There are lots of reasons it could make sense — Jenner is good friends with cast member Kyle Richards, and has even appeared on the show already. She would bring a HUGE amount of star power to the series, and plenty of Kardashian viewers would follow the crossover.

It would also mean Kris could stay on TV — and probably make some serious bank.

So what does Bravo’s spokesman think about the rumors? On his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Andy Cohen gave his opinion after being flooded with messages both for and against the KarJenner matriarch joining the franchise. Agreeing that it would be a big move for the show, he said:

“I think it would be a huge get too… I don’t think — and by the way, she is already connected with the cast, she’s good buddies with Kyle, no joke. She knows everyone on the show, she’s buddies with [Lisa] Rinna I think. I don’t think she would do it.”

He explained:

“She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over, she wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edit. So I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Considering Andy himself is an executive producer of the Housewives franchise, if Kris was contemplating the move, she might take this as a sign that no one will be handing her the reins any time soon. Still, he made a very good point — in a lot of ways, RHOBH would be a step down for the 64-year-old. And appearing in a reduced “friend” capacity a la Vicki Gunvalson would definitely be a step down, which is why Cohen found that possibility unlikely as well.

A source for Entertainment Tonight seemed to confirm Cohen’s opinion, telling the outlet the rumors were “not true.” On the other hand, Kris’ “good buddy” Kyle left the door open to the possibility. Commenting on a fan’s meme (which read, “When I see people post about Kris Jenner joining RHOBH” with a picture of Scheana Shay‘s tattoo edited to say “It’s NOT happening”) she wrote:

“Noooo you never know ????”

For Kris’ part, she told Ryan Seacrest her family was ready for some time to “breathe” and “slow down a bit” before they “figure out what [their] next steps are.” So it sounds like we can expect this housewife to take her time before announcing her next big move, whatever that may be.

