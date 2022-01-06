Kris Jenner's Man Corey Gamble Is Still On Tristan Thompson's Side After Cheating Controversy?!

Corey Gamble still has Tristan Thompson‘s back. And we mean that, because it would appear as though the 41-year-old talent manager literally took the NBA star’s jersey off his back Tuesday night!

Video footage from behind the scenes at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles showed Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend walking out of the venue in the hours after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Tristan’s Sacramento Kings.

As we’ve previously reported, LeBron James and the Lakers made some MAJOR moves in the final moments of the home team’s 122-114 victory in the hotly-contested basketball game. But it was what went down in the parking lot afterwards that really set it off from our perspective!

Footage first obtained by E! News showed Gamble walking out of the arena with something very interesting in his hands: Tristan’s game-worn No. 13 basketball jersey!

Complete in all black with purple lettering and the word “Sactown” across the front, Gamble proudly held up the jersey, which he evidently received at some point after the game was over. As you can see in the video footage (click HERE), the KUWTK momager’s man wasn’t shy about showing off his newly-acquired memento for all to see — paparazzi photogs be damned!

Obviously, it’s just a basketball jersey from a person that he knows, and Gamble’s loyalty to the KarJenner fam doesn’t rise or fall based on this moment alone. Duh!

But it is interesting to see Corey so openly flaunt the piece of sports equipment considering it had barely been 24 hours since Tristan dropped his admission about the paternity of his love child with Maralee Nichols. Like, read the room, Corey! That’s all we’re saying!

Come to think of it, though, Gamble has been involved in interesting ways in previous KarJenner dramas.

Who can forget the time Corey stepped into the midst of a vicious fight between sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and made it WAY worse?! And what about that unsettling tiff he had with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick regarding how the eldest daughter and her ex discipline their three kids??

So let’s not act like Kris’ boyfriend is just some bystander or something. He’s in the thick of it, and it ain’t always for the better!

Corey aside, though, can we talk about how Tristan just keeps taking Ls?!

Not only did LeBron embarrass him during the Lakers-Kings game on Tuesday, but the social media world has put the 30-year-old hooper firmly in the doghouse. And as long as the KarJenner publicity machine keeps working overtime, there’s no end in sight. Not a great place to be, TBH!

What do U think about Tristan’s current situation following his paternity admission, Perezcious readers?! And what about Corey — is this a #TeamTristan statement, or just a guy getting a jersey from a friend?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on everything here down in the comments (below)!

