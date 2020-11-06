Got A Tip?

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Didn't Talk For A MONTH After That Crazy Fight In Palm Springs!

That Palm Springs fight between Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner was the real deal, y’all!

In a sneak peak at Thursday’s all-new episode of KUWTK, Kenny admits during a video chat with Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner that she still hasn’t heard from her little sister a month after they got into a blowout fight with Corey Gamble on the way home from a night out.

After Kimmy asks if she’s talked to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, the 25-year-old supermodel says:

“I’ve never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare.”

Koko then adds for posterity:

“It’s been about a month.”

Oof.

Fortunately, we know they’ve since made up, but it’s still sad to see the dynamic duo fighting like this!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to hear what the group has to say about the latest family drama.

Nov 05, 2020 16:26pm PDT

