Kendall & Kylie Jenner Didn't Talk For A MONTH After That Crazy Fight In Palm Springs!

That Palm Springs fight between Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner was the real deal, y’all!
In a sneak peak at Thursday’s all-new episode of KUWTK, Kenny admits during a video chat with Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner that she still hasn’t heard from her little sister a month after they got into a blowout fight with Corey Gamble on the way home from a night out.
After Kimmy asks if she’s talked to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, the 25-year-old supermodel says:
“I’ve never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare.”
Koko then adds for posterity:
“It’s been about a month.”
Oof.
Fortunately, we know they’ve since made up, but it’s still sad to see the dynamic duo fighting like this!
Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to hear what the group has to say about the latest family drama.
