Chrissy Teigen Has Become Khloé Kardashian!

The transformation is complete!

We knew Chrissy Teigen’s eyebrow transplant would make a difference, but we didn’t know the look would turn out so… familiar. But with a fresh cut and a bit of color, the right angle and certain lighting, well, she’s looking a lot like a certain Kardashian sister we know.

Ch-ch-check out the evidence (below):

Now compare that to some recent snaps of Khloé Kardashian:

After posting that pic of her new haircut earlier this week, Chrissy’s comments comments FLOODED with the observation that the cookbook author was twinning with the Good American founder. Seriously, here are just a few:

“Chile I thought that was Khloe ” “Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?” “Khloe Kardashian look alike ” “Damn! I thought this was KK” “Hey Khloe! Where is Chrissy?” “Why does everyone look like a Kardashian now a days? “

Of course, KoKo herself is always getting called out for her many changing faces. So if we’re getting deep about it, perhaps Chrissy doesn’t actually look like Khloé, but they just both look like the current generic beauty standard that the KarJenners sell to other women… Just sayin’.

John Legend’s wife is also a friend of the family, so who knows, maybe they’re trading makeup tips or even share a hair or makeup artist. Hollywood can be a pretty small town after all.

One thing’s for sure, the resemblance is uncanny! Did this pic make you do a double take, Perezcious readers? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]