Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Show Support For Khloé Amid Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Drama

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have chosen their sides in the latest drama!

In the wake of Tristan Thompson admitting to fathering a third child and apologizing for his cheating ways to Khloé Kardashian, the couple obviously showed their support to True Thompson‘s momma by sending her some of her favorite pink roses. Aww. The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of the sweet gesture, writing alongside a double heart emoji:

“My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardashian I love you”

How thoughtful!

As we mentioned before, the basketball player issued an apology to his former girlfriend earlier this week, saying she doesn’t “deserve this” after his infidelity and paternity drama came to light. He added:

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

And although Khloé hasn’t publicly responded to his confession, she has obviously received a ton of support from her family, including Kim Kardashian, who previously shared some black and white pictures of the Good American founder and their children. In the caption of the snap, she added an infinity symbol.

Here’s hoping the flowers from Kravis bring a smile to Khloé’s face during this tough time.

