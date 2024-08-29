Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody Show Opposites DO Attract In Trailer For Nobody Wants This! Leighton Meester Breaks Down Pros & Cons Of 'Inevitable' Change Motherhood Has Had On Her Career Adam Brody Called Out For Bad Behavior On The O.C. -- And He Responds! Adam Brody Gushes About Leighton Meester To Her Gossip Girl Co-Star Penn Badgley: ‘I Was Smitten’ Fear Not, Famous Exes -- Rachel Bilson Is Clarifying THOSE Orgasm Comments! Rachel Bilson Didn't Have An Orgasm From Sex Until She Was 38 -- That's RECENT, Y'all! The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson Reacts To Mischa Barton Joining Cooper Family Reunion!! Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Put Our Faith Back In True Love! Rachel Bilson Still 'A Little Jealous' Over 'Real-Life Triangle' Involving Samaire Armstrong & Adam Brody On The O.C.! Rachel Bilson Apologizes To The O.C.'s Tate Donovan For Being An 'A**hole' On Set! Why Rachel Bilson Is 'Grateful' For Her Real-Life The O.C. Romance With Adam Brody! Adam Brody JUDGED Leighton Meester Based on Her Gossip Girl Character Before They Got Together!

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody Show Opposites DO Attract In Trailer For Nobody Wants This!

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody Show Opposites DO Attract In Trailer For Nobody Wants This!

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are the newest rom-com duo!

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for their latest series Nobody Wants This! Kristen stars as an agnostic podcast host who ends up falling for a unique Rabbi played by Adam!

Related: Glen Powell’s PERFECT Response To Viral Article Saying He’s Got More Appeal Than Ryan Gosling!

What at first seems like a hard pass for both quickly blossoms into a love story for the ages. But will they be able to survive the chatter of everyone in their respective circles? Watch the trailer (below):

Related: Glen Powell’s PERFECT Response To Viral Article Saying He’s Got More Appeal Than Ryan Gosling!

Thoughts?? Will you be tuning in when it premieres next month?

[Images via Netflix/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 29, 2024 16:46pm PDT

Share This