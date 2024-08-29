Kristen Bell & Adam Brody Show Opposites DO Attract In Trailer For Nobody Wants This!

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are the newest rom-com duo!

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for their latest series Nobody Wants This! Kristen stars as an agnostic podcast host who ends up falling for a unique Rabbi played by Adam!

What at first seems like a hard pass for both quickly blossoms into a love story for the ages. But will they be able to survive the chatter of everyone in their respective circles? Watch the trailer (below):

Thoughts?? Will you be tuning in when it premieres next month?

[Images via Netflix/YouTube]