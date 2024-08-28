Glen Powell's PERFECT Response To Viral Article Saying He's Got More Appeal Than Ryan Gosling!

Got A Tip?

Glen Powell may be skyrocketing in Hollywood, but he still looks up to “legend” Ryan Gosling!

On Monday, The Wrap published a glowing article about the Top Gun: Maverick star, who’s slowly but surely but surely been solidifying himself as Tinseltown’s latest leading man. A Hollywood producer told the outlet:

“Glen Powell is most definitely an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him.”

Then, in a cheap shot at Ryan, the producer boasted about how Glen’s appeal is far broader than that of The Fall Guy star:

“Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

Dayum!

X (Twitter) account @OneTakeNews posted the quote the same day. There, Glen not only saw it, but he responded to the dig at Ryan with some major praise! Referring to the 43-year-old’s role as Ken in 2023’s Barbie and his famous tagline “I’m just Ken,” Glen wrote:

“Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen.”

HA! How perfect is that?! See (below):

Well you know what that means, Perezcious readers?? These two need to make a movie together!

Would you be down for it?! Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Max & Paramount Pictures/YouTube]

Aug 28, 2024 11:10am PDT

