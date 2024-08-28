Glen Powell's PERFECT Response To Viral Article Saying He's Got More Appeal Than Ryan Gosling!

Glen Powell may be skyrocketing in Hollywood, but he still looks up to “legend” Ryan Gosling!

On Monday, The Wrap published a glowing article about the Top Gun: Maverick star, who’s slowly but surely but surely been solidifying himself as Tinseltown’s latest leading man. A Hollywood producer told the outlet:

“Glen Powell is most definitely an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him.”

Related: Channing Tatum Bought A Year’s Supply Of The Same T-Shirt To Avoid Doing Laundry!

Then, in a cheap shot at Ryan, the producer boasted about how Glen’s appeal is far broader than that of The Fall Guy star:

“Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

Dayum!

X (Twitter) account @OneTakeNews posted the quote the same day. There, Glen not only saw it, but he responded to the dig at Ryan with some major praise! Referring to the 43-year-old’s role as Ken in 2023’s Barbie and his famous tagline “I’m just Ken,” Glen wrote:

“Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen.”

HA! How perfect is that?! See (below):

Gosling is a legend.

I’m just Glen. https://t.co/Mhj0G2jyfU — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) August 27, 2024

Well you know what that means, Perezcious readers?? These two need to make a movie together!

Would you be down for it?! Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Max & Paramount Pictures/YouTube]