Kristen Bell Talks Needing To 'Have A Lot Of Patience' For Dax Shepard Amid Controversy

A healthy relationship didn’t come easy for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard — and this is coming from the wife herself!

During her press tour for the newly released second season of Nobody Wants This, Kristen chatted with People all about how her character Joanne in the show is similar to her IRL. In an article published on Thursday, Kristen said this season of the show will answer the question, “What happens next?”

At the end of the first season, her and Adam Brody‘s character Noah finally decide to give their romance a real shot. Now, Kristen wants her character to “calm down,” she told the outlet:

“My advice to Joanne is just calm down a little bit. I feel like she can get very amped up very quickly, and in order to take yourself from a ‘me’ to a ‘we,’ it requires a lot of patience.”

The 45-year-old went on to share how much this reminds her of her early days with the Armchair Expert host. She recalled:

“Having someone I feel that is very opposite from me is certainly something that I feel. I feel like my real-life husband and I are ‘opposites attract.’ But that doesn’t mean we couldn’t make it work, or didn’t want to make it work.”

What did she have to do to stay with him??? She dished:

“It just meant we did have to have a lot of patience for each other to figure out what the compromises would be, and a general understanding that we’re probably going to have different viewpoints on almost everything — and figure out a respectful way to have those discussions.”

Well, damn. We know all couples need to learn how to deal with differences of opinion and compromises — that’s totally normal! But usually, you don’t need to muster up so much “patience” just to deal with your partner. Certainly not at the very beginning, anyway.

As Perezcious readers know, this comment comes as the pair is under a white hot spotlight. Last week, The Good Place alum made waves when sharing a shocking comment her hubby once made. In honor of their 12th wedding anniversary, she revealed:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

She was BLASTED for making light of domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, while others were simply shocked she found anything endearing in that ominous remark! An old interview clip then resurfaced showing Dax joking about hitting Kristen! WTF?!

Since then, reports have claimed they have a “volatile” marriage full of arguments, silent treatments, and just lots of unpleasant behavior. Very different from the quirky, cute, and often super candid dynamic they’ve portrayed online for so many years.

BTW, don’t expect to see the couple reunite on screen anytime soon. While Adam’s wife, Leighton Meester, is on the new season of the comedy, Kristen said of the Parenthood alum:

“I would of course want him to come on the show. He would never do it — he’s kind of retired from acting. Maybe he’ll go back one day, but he loves podcasting and he’s not starved for opportunities.”

So that’s a hell no!

Hmm. What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers!? Is any of this a red flag? Are they just going through a rough patch? Or are folks overanalyzing everything? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via ABC/NBC/YouTube]