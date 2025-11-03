Dax Shepard BRAGS He & Kristen Bell Are Raising Disrespectful & ‘Entitled’ Daughters -- On Purpose! Hear His Reason!

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell don’t want their daughters to mind their manners. You read that right!

The Baby Mama star revealed as much on Monday’s episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. While speaking with guest Reese Witherspoon, the proud dad recalled a specific moment he took Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, out to dinner with one of his close friends. This woman was “shook” at the level of disrespect the girls apparently demonstrated:

“She said it very kindly, but she’s basically like, they’re kind of shook with how our daughters will talk back to us or to anybody because it’s very un-Southern, right? Down there, everyone’s like, ‘Hi, Ms. Kristen. Hi, Mr. Dax.’”

But that was NOT the case for his and Kristen’s kids. He recalled his friend’s boggled reaction:

“And she’s like, yeah, your kids will let it rip. They seem to have no kind of respect is what she was saying. And feeling a little entitled.”

The CHiPs star agreed — but not in a bad way!

“I said, ‘You’re dead right.’ They do talk back and they are not respectful.”

He’s… proud of this? Yep! While the couple acknowledges “there’s value” to having manners, he and Kristen are focusing on the bigger picture:

“I can understand where that seems completely unruly, but I want you to know what I’m prioritizing, which is when they’re 19 and their boss is a f**king creep, I want them to talk back. I want them to be disrespectful. I want them to always advocate for themselves, whether I think they’re right or wrong.”

Hmmm… We’d say we’re surprised, but Dax and Kristen always have done things their own way!

But we actually appreciate how much they’ve thought about this. The incidence of women letting themselves be bullied or even put into life-threatening situations because they didn’t want to be rude is actually pretty well-documented.

Dax noted he’s “willing to deal” with the “embarrassing” behavior from Lincoln and Delta because he wants “this other thing for them as women.” It’s clear they’re putting their girls’ safety first, above even the shame of feeling like they have a rude family. Huh. You can hear him talk more about their thinking (below):

We just hope this doesn’t mean Dax and Kristen are raising a couple of monsters! Because when we hear “entitled” we think of Karens making life miserable for everyone they come into contact with! We hope their kids have more empathy than that.

We mean, obviously any parent wants to raise a confident, self-assured child who won’t stand for any wrongdoings… but is there not a way to achieve that end goal while not sacrificing common manners early on? Hopefully they’ve found a happy medium. Food for thought for all the parents of girls out there, huh?

This latest hot take comes on the heels of Kristen’s controversial anniversary post on Instagram which ruffled a LOT of feathers for making light of domestic violence. But this one we feel like is a lot more nuanced.

What do YOU think, Perezcious parents? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kristen Bell/Instagram]