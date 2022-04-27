Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Open Up About Going To Marriage Therapy To Save Their Relationship

No one understands how helpful couple’s therapy can be like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard!

They have always been honest about the struggles within their relationship and subsequently going to marriage counseling to work on them for years now – so it comes as no surprise that they got super candid about this topic once again in a new interview! During an appearance on This Morning Wednesday, the Veronica Mars alum expressed how important it was to the pair to be open about their relationship issues, expressing:

“We’re more just honest, like it felt very inauthentic to pretend like it’s easy because it’s not. It is so hard.”

Speaking on the need to get outside help in order to get past a “turbulent” couple of years, she continued:

“We met, we fell in love, we’re both very stubborn people and year one and two were turbulent, and we thought we need outside opinions. We need a bigger toolbox. Everyone’s born with a little toolbox. So we went to therapy and learned how to disagree but still love each other.”



As for what went down during their sessions? Dax went on to explain that when they went for the first time, the therapist quickly discovered an “embarrassingly simple” reason for all of their problems:

“This gentleman listened to us arguing for six minutes, and he goes: ‘Okay I know exactly what’s going on. You’re an ex-dirtbag. You always think you’re in trouble. You get quiet with depression, and when you’re quiet, he thinks he’s in trouble, and the whole thing blows up.”

Kristen then admitted that they also wanted to “please” their therapist at the time:

“I think also our desire to have this particular therapist tell each of us that we’re right. We were looking for vindication, both of us. We were like, ‘Well, he’s just going to finally tell him what he needs to know.’ And the therapist listened to us, and the therapist went: ‘Woah do you guys hear yourselves? Oh my god,’ and we were both so offended and asked for notes, like how do we improve. We’re really striving to please the therapist.”

The Armchair Expert podcast host agreed, saying:

“We wanted the therapist’s approval.”

When hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby applauded the two for being so honest about seeking help for the issues within their marriage, Dax said:

“I wanna say we are ten years ahead just simply because ten years ago, people didn’t talk about it openly then, but our thing was people hashtag on social media #relationship goals, and we were afraid someone will think they’ll meet their Kristen Bell and it’s just gonna be easy. So we wanted to say it’s awesome but requires daily work.”

The 41-year-old actress then noted that a successful marriage is a lot like trying to work for a “six-pack,” explaining:

“It’s like going to the gym. If you want to go to the gym if you want a six pack you have to do the work. I personally, I am not at all embarrassed to go to therapy. I almost feel if you’re not in therapy that’s embarrassing.”

Despite what may go on inside their home, Dax revealed elsewhere in the interview that when it comes to working together on set, it is quite “harmonious” between them:

“The marriage is a disaster, but when we work together its harmonious. In truth, we fight over what we’re having for dinner, but when we’re shooting a movie together or anything together professionally, we have the exact same goal, which is rare. Most couples don’t get to have the exact same role. For us, it’s awesome.”

Okay, we know Kristen and Dax don’t like the term “relationship goals,” but we cannot deny that they have been such a great example for other couples, thanks to their vulnerable conversations about marriage and therapy like this! You can ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below):

