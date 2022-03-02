Wait, WHAT?! Before Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Reveals He Dated Ashley Olsen!

This is a pair we did not see coming! Literally: we all missed it!

Apparently, back in the day, Dax Shepard and Ashely Olsen were a couple! What?!

The Armchair Expert host revealed this shocking news in an episode of his podcast on Monday while recalling a recent run-in he had with his ex, whom he couldn’t stop gushing about! (Sorry, Kristen Bell! LOLz.)

According to Dax, the duo dated “15 or 16 years ago,” and it’s unclear how serious things got. Flash forward to 2022, he still thinks SO highly of her! The 47-year-old shared:

“I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty.”

Aw! He then added:

“She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic.”

The romance reflection came up while the Parenthood alum was discussing the fashionista’s high-end brand The Row, which she started with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen. Turns out Dax was on the ground floor with Ashely as she was just beginning the company. He had a front-row seat as she was “putting all her energy and focus into launching [The Row] in a big way.” So cool! The 35-year-old has gone on to have major success in the fashion world, Shepard noted:

“So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s**t and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive.”

The Chips director then took a moment to spread some insight about Ashley and Mary-Kate as a duo, recalling that they are very “sarcastic” which might have been the reason he and Ashley worked as a couple. He said:

“[Ashley and Mary-Kate are] sarcastic. I would imagine, on the surface, that’s a pretty weird pairing but she’s super funny, and sarcastic, and intelligent. And they are major f**king bosses.”

While it’s a very unlikely duo, there’s one significant reason sparks flew in the first place. Addressing how famous Olsen was because of her role on Full House, Dax teased:

“I luckily never saw that show. Because I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby.”

Uhh, yeah, that’s good! Ashley and her sister graced TV screens from the ages of 1 to 8, so it would be a bit strange for Dax to link up with her if he’d grown up watching her as a child!

It’s unclear why the couple split, but it occurred before 2007 when Dax met his now-wife Kristen Bell. The comedic couple got married in 2013 and now share two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7. They’ve never shied away from talking about the ups and downs of their relationship, including why they attend couples therapy. In 2015, Bell told Good Housekeeping:

“You do better in the gym with a trainer; you don’t figure out how to cook without reading a recipe. Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about.”

A pretty awesome point! Ashley has also found love with artist Louis Eisner, who she has been quietly dating since 2017.

But can you believe any of this, Perezcious readers? It’s kinda crazy to think that Dax and Ashely were once a thing. Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

