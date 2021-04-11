Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Posts Sweet Birthday Shout Out: 'You Knock My Socks Off'

Kristen Stewart got all the love for her birthday!

On Saturday, the now 31-year-old actress received a sweet birthday message from her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. The screenwriter shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of the Twilight alum and their dog sitting at a picnic table. Meyer captioned the post:

“Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You know my socks off.”

In case you didn’t know, the couple was first linked in August 2019, after meeting on the set of a movie six years prior. Stewart previously confessed on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show how she “can’t f**king wait” to propose, explaining:

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I can’t say right now because she’ll find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think … I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

In an interview with InStyle last October, the star admitted to being “cagey” about her relationships.

“I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery. This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey. Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could not to be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it.”

Happy (belated) birthday, Kristin!

[Image via Dylan Meyer/Instagram]