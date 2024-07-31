Kristin Cavallari Blames Listeners For Misinterpreting Anti-Sunscreen Comments! But She Isn't Exactly Walking Them Back Either...

Kristin Cavallari is finally clarifying her controversial sunscreen comments!

If you don’t remember, back in April, the Laguna Beach alum interviewed holistic medicine practitioner Dr. Ryan Monahan on her Let’s Be Honest podcast. During the chat, she was asking the doc about the healing aspects of the sun when she casually mentioned she doesn’t wear sunscreen! WHAT?! In fact, many listeners thought she was dismissing sunscreen altogether.

But in Wednesday’s episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast, she tried to walk that all back. Host Jill Dunn brought up “the elephant in the room,” telling the reality star:

“I need to ask you about sunscreen because this is a beauty podcast.”

She continued:

“I’m going to quote you ’cause I don’t want to mess that up. You said: ‘I don’t wear sunscreen. And anytime I do an interview, I get a lot of s**t when I admit that I don’t.'”

Cavallari then told the doc, as Jill reminded:

“‘Talk to me about the health benefits of the sun and maybe why we don’t need sunscreen.'”

The controversial doc went on to say that the sun can be “life-giving and nourishing” and that people need to spend more time outside like we used to to “work up your base coat in the sun.” He also suggested people use supplements that act like “internal sunscreen.” Huh… You can see why this was controversial, right?

Well, back on this week’s podcast, the Very Cavallari star said she was “happy you’re asking me about this,” arguing:

“A lot of times a conversation gets taken out of context and one little soundbite will get taken out, but that’s the beauty of having a podcast.”

She insisted she was never trying to diminish the importance of sunscreen, explaining:

“That conversation was geared towards the health benefits of the sun, which there are health benefits of the sun. We get vitamin D from the sun that can’t be argued.”

The Hills alum furthered:

“I did, however, say, ‘I don’t wear sunscreen.’ What I meant was it’s not part of my daily skincare routine. That’s on me.”

Um… She’s saying when she revealed she doesn’t wear sunscreen, she meant every day? As part of her daily routine?? That’s a far cry from what it sounded like, as it made much more sense in context that she was saying she doesn’t wear sunscreen WHEN SHE GOES OUT INTO THE SUN!

She also pointed out that she wasn’t trying to share medical advice (even though she was asking a holistic practitioner “doctor” to give her audience advice). She continued to defend herself:

“I was never once telling other people not to wear sunscreen. I was just saying what I do. I do, however, I have a tinted moisturizer with SPF. When I go on vacation, I put SPF on my face. I wear hats.”

OK, so when she’s going to be out in the sun, she does wear sunscreen? If only on her face? Why was she trying to dismiss it before then??

Kristin’s concerns around sunscreen stem from the fact “there are a lot of sunscreens with crap chemicals in them.” She opts for zinc oxide, which Michigan State University’s Center for Research on Ingredient Safety says acts as a “physical sunscreen” that can protect from “harmful UVA and UVB rays” without being absorbed into the skin. While she considers herself “mindful,” the 37-year-old clearly isn’t a huge fan of sunscreen though, adding:

“I’m from California and I am a sun baby, but I, in no way, shape or form, was encouraging other people not to wear sunscreen. It was more… just, this is what I do.”

Sure. But she’s saying what she does ON A PLATFORM. She’s an INFLUENCER. What does she expect but to be interpreted as telling people her beautiful, healthy skin is a result of zero sunscreen ever??

Also, again, she was chatting with a medical professional, one who was agreeing with her, so those lines got really blurred. With skin cancer being a very real concern, it’s no wonder fans had such a strong reaction to her interview!

But Kristin still isn’t taking accountability for discouraging the use of sunscreen. No, she’s blaming the drama on listeners misinterpreting the conversation — instead of agreeing that what she said was problematic.

Kristin clarified that the convo was meant to be “about the health benefits of the sun, because you can’t get vitamin D from the sun when you are lathered in sunscreen.” But according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, she’s still spewing misinformation. They claim that’s not true at all, detailing:

“UVB wavelengths happen to be the specific wavelengths that trigger vitamin D production in the skin. Nonetheless, clinical studies have never found that everyday sunscreen use leads to vitamin D insufficiency. In fact, the prevailing studies show that people who use sunscreen daily can maintain their vitamin D levels.”

This is why you should always refer to an expert on topics like this instead of influencers!

Trying not to stir up any more backlash, Kristin concluded the topic:

“I just think having those conversations is important. That’s all.”

So, like, she basically just doesn’t want to be attached to any of the controversy anymore, but her opinions haven’t changed at all? Hmm…

