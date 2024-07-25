Kristin Cavallari Feels She & Laguna Beach Co-Stars Were ‘Manipulated’ By MTV! Here's Why!

Kristin Cavallari has a bone to pick with MTV!

In an interview with Bustle on Thursday, the television personality opened up about starring on the hit reality series Laguna Beach as a teenager from 2004 to 2006. Of course, with the cast being made up of teens in high school, there is bound to be a lot of drama. However, not all of it was real — like that infamous cheating storyline amid the love triangle between Kristin, Stephen Colletti, and Lauren Conrad. Or at least that stuff wasn’t created by the cast themselves… but by the editors of the series!

With the rise of reality television in the early aughts also came the rise of so-called “franken-biting,” which is when sentence fragments are taken out of context and put together to make it sound like someone said something they didn’t. Often, this is to fill gaps in the plot for a season and create drama. Reality TV lovers typically see this practice on The Bachelor and other shows.

While contestants by now know what they potentially sign up for on these series, Kristin and her cast mates definitely didn’t way back then. Especially not as teenagers!! And looking back on the show as an adult, she feels the network totally took advantage of the young cast at the time! She said:

“I think I walked away from Laguna Beach thinking that I was the only one MTV messed with and I got the sh*tty end of the deal, and I took everything so personally.”

But these days, Kristin realizes “they f**ked with everybody the same way they f**ked with me.” Although the reality star thinks it’s messed up how MTV “manipulated” their lives, she is also grateful for what Laguna Beach gave her in the long run:

“We were very young to have our lives manipulated like that. I’m not complaining about it. I’m so thankful for the show. I think it can be both things — I can feel like we were taken advantage of, and I can also be thankful for it.”

One thing she is thankful for? That she was able to mature and find herself after the show. So no matter the issues Kristin has with the network nowadays, she “wouldn’t change a thing” about what happened:

“At that age, 17, 18, no one really knows who they are, but it definitely made me be like, ‘I am not that girl on TV, but if there’s even a slight part of me that is, I know that I don’t want to be that.’ So maybe it actually was a blessing in disguise and made me be a nicer person in general. Everything has worked out the way it’s supposed to, and it’s gotten me where I am today.”

At least she can still look on the bright side of the situation years later! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

