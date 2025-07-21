Sia Hooking Up With Kristin Cavallari's Favorite Flirting Partner?! 20 YEARS Her Junior??

Well, this is one unexpected couple!

On Sunday, Netflix star Harry Jowsey was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a super famous lady! Per snaps that paparazzi got of the Too Hot To Handle alum, he was walking arm-in-arm with none other than Sia! Yes, that Sia — and her face was fully on display!

The two looked so happy after having dinner together at the Ca Del Sole restaurant in El Lay. See the pics (below):

Sia, 49, holds hands with Harry Jowsey, 28, months after singer filed for divorce from Dan Bernard https://t.co/xrU0gqJqeC pic.twitter.com/kgMoJJ69uZ — Page Six (@PageSix) July 20, 2025

Whaaaat?!

This is one hell of an age gap btw — Harry is TWENTY years her junior. She’s 49 and he’s 28… and might we add, these two are from very different worlds. She’s a pop star he’s a reality TV lothario. But they are both from Australia. So that’s interesting.

Their differences in age and lifestyles doesn’t seem to be slowing them down, though. According to multiple reports, they were also spotted with a group of celebs attending Katy Perry‘s Lifetimes Tour show.

This could all be a result of Sia shooting her shot, too!

On X (Twitter) Monday, the Elastic Heart hitmaker announced she’d signed up for the social media star’s new show Let’s Marry Harry, where he’s said to be searching for his future wife. A bold move on her part, considering she just filed for divorce from her hubby Daniel Bernard a few months ago.

She even called him “a dream”:

Harry shared his excitement to Instagram, covering his mouth in surprise when he announced Sia had signed up for his show.

Of course, this could all just be a pap stunt for the upcoming reality show… We mean, the Boyfriend Material host was also JUST linked to Lucy Hale in March.

We know one thing for sure, though: Kristin Cavallari isn’t going to be too happy about this.

As we’ve been reporting, every time the Laguna Beach alum and Harry get together, their chemistry is OFF the charts! We mean, they both even recently admitted to sending some pretty spicy pics to one another after a flirting sesh… Maybe Kristin should have signed up for the show. It’d make for some great entertainment! LOLz!

What do U think about this new and surprising pairing, Perezcious readers? Is it love? Or just good TV? Let us know (below)!

