Kristin Cavallari Ex Mark Estes Already Moving On With Love Island USA Alum Liv Walker? Details On The Romance Rumors!

Does Mark Estes already have a new woman in his life? And no, it is not Kristin Cavallari! When we say new woman, we mean it!

The Montana Boyz member sparked romance rumors this week with Love Island USA alum Liv Walker! WHAT! It all started when the reality star shared a playful video of her and Mark on TikTok on Friday lip-synching audio from the movie Wicked. At the beginning of the clip, Liv is seen saying:

“Everyone, I have an announcement!”

As the track Popular plays, she then pulls Mark into the frame before dressing him in heels and styling his short hair into pigtails. Watch the video (below):

@oliviawalkerr

I think he won prom king in highschool

♬ original sound – Liv Walker

So flirty! While Liv and Mark did not say if they were dating or not, many took it as they hard-launched a relationship — or they are shipping them together now! See the reactions (below):

“Now this makes more sense to me. I hope you’re happy Liv!”

“Obsessed with this for you girl”

“I am very into this relationship”

“omggg the hard launchhhh”

“This was NOT ON MY BINGO CARD!!!!! HELP!”

“GO LIVVVVV…. IM SO HERE FOR THISSS”

“They’re a cute couple”

“Did not see this coming but I LOVE IT! Ngl”

“OMG, please be together omgomgomgomg”

“​​This is legit perfect! Love this match up !”

“Wait a minute – wasn’t he just with Kristin Cavallari or am i trippin???”

We wonder what Kristin thinks about her ex seemingly moving on! As Perezcious readers will recall, the former television personality confirmed she broke up with the 24-year-old TikToker after seven months of dating. What happened? Their 13-year age difference got in the way! She explained on her Let’s Be Honest podcast that “no one cheated,” but she “started to feel the age a little bit with life experience.” Even though Mark was “the best boyfriend” Kristin ever had, she realized she had to let him go.

One month after their breakup, though, the pair were spotted hanging out again at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. It was unknown if the two were back on, if they were out as friends, or if they just ran into each other and decided to have a drink together. Neither of them addressed the meet-up. Whatever the case, it looks like he is definitely not with Kristin now…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you see Liv possibly dating Mark coming, Love Island fans? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube,Mark Estes/TikTok, Liv Walker/Instagram]

Nov 23, 2024 15:56pm PDT

