Kristin Cavallari FINALLY Reveals What Went Down With Her Former BFF Over Jay Cutler Affair Rumors!

Kristin Cavallari and former pal Kelly Henderson used to be SO close. They even starred together on KCav’s former reality TV vehicle Very Cavallari!

But that all came to a crashing halt in 2020 when their friendship blew up both publicly and privately. As you may recall from our reporting back then, it all centered around the possibility that Kelly was having an affair with the Hills alum’s then-husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler.

And while Kelly apparently was NOT sleeping with Jay (and Kristin knows that, now — more on that in a moment), fan rumors online became so loud with theories about the supposed tryst that the 37-year-old Uncommon James founder simply couldn’t ignore it and look the other way for very long. Plus, it didn’t help that Kelly appeared to fan the flames on her end with some vague social media posts suggesting something sketchy might have gone on!

So, Kristin split off their longtime friendship — which in turn shocked the s**t out of Kelly! And now, four years later, the MTV veteran is finally addressing what went down. During Tuesday’s episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari did not mention Henderson by name. But still, it’s clear AF who she’s talking about with these comments!

Reflecting on the “one adult friendship with a woman” that sadly “blew up” in her face, Kristin explained:

“I’ve really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face. I felt as though one of my best friends at the time — who was on the Very Cavallari show — I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband. But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair.”

So, Kristin officially thinks there was NOT any affair actually happening. That’s definitely good to know. But either way, she was sick of her love life being used as someone else’s self-promo vehicle!

Cavallari slammed the (still unnamed) friend for “capitalizing” on internet speculation by “the way she would speak about [Jay] on social media” and “trying to add fuel to the fire.” Eventually, it got so bad that the Laguna Beach alum fired off an email to her then-BFF to address the matter!! Kristin recalled:

“I in no way, shape or form attacked or blamed. It was just, ‘This is how I feel.’ And it blew up in my face.”

In the end, Kristin’s relationship with this past pal never recovered. However, the reality TV veteran learned a valuable lesson from going through that public-facing adversity:

“You have to just move on from it, unfortunately, and be thankful for the time that you had together.”

And move on, she has! Thoughts, y’all?? Are you surprised to hear Kristin’s side of the story here — and now finally about FOUR YEARS after the fracas initially went down?! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

