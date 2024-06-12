Kristin Cavallari Is NOT Moving In With BF Mark Estes Despite Putting Tennessee Home Up For Sale! Here’s Why!

Are Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes taking the next step in their relationship and moving into a house together? Nnnope! Their relationship is serious, but it isn’t that serious yet!

Earlier this month, the reality star listed her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house in Franklin, Tennessee, for a whopping $11 million — which is $8 million more than what she snagged it for following her breakup from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020. Damn! Of course, you cannot help but wonder why Kristin’s suddenly trying to sell her home. She only had the place for roughly four years. The Laguna Beach alum also did a ton of work on the stunning country estate, including adding a wellness center, a pool, and a greenhouse. So, why does she want to part ways with it now? Is it because she wants a new place for her, her three kids… and her hunky beau?

Yes, we know they’ve dated for less than a year at this point. Yet Kristin and Mark aren’t exactly taking things slow! They already discussed having kids and getting married! So, would anyone really be shocked if they moved in together now?

Well… unless she’s balking over his alleged troubling past that recently came to light, in which he brutally attacked someone to the point where the victim suffered a “broken” face, made her tap the brakes on their relationship. Could that be the hold-up?! Dunno, but it’s not what insiders are focusing on right now!

Well, it turns out Mark and Kristin are still going strong! However, they are NOT at the stage of moving in together quite yet! Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Wednesday that they are NOT ready to move in together full-time despite listing her home. Thus, it’s still unclear why The Hills star put her Franklin property up for sale then. Perhaps, it’s as simple as she is tired of the house and wants something new! Who knows?! What we do know is she’s not searching for a property with her boyfriend even though their relationship is strong! Plus, the outlet shared that she wants to stay in the Nashville area since her kids go to school there.

Until Kristin finds her new dream home, the outlet reported that she still plans to spend some time in Nashville, where the social media star owns a place. Yes, he lives in Tennessee. While many fans think Mark and his brother reside in Montana since their TikTok name is the Montana Boyz, that is not the case. He now lives in Nashville, closer to Kristin, which certainly makes their romance a lot easier than long distance!

BTW, when the Uncommon James founder is not in Music City, the outlet noted she’ll also stay at her condo in Los Angeles. Happy house hunting, Kristin! Hopefully, she’ll find something fast! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

