Kristin Cavallari's Boy Toy Mark Estes Confirms They're Talking About Having Kids!

Kristin Cavallari‘s much younger man is responding to her comments about having kids one day soon!

The Laguna Beach alum dished on her podcast Let’s Be Honest recently that she and Mark Estes are talking kids ALREADY! Yeah, after just a couple months together, the 24-year-old and his hottie girlfriend are already having the talk about whether they should get pregnant. At the time, the 37-year-old said:

“The one thing, I’m not actively thinking about it, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I’m mulling it over. If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”

And now Mark is sharing his side!

While with his Montana Boyz crew at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, he addressed his high-profile romance, telling ET:

“I’m really happy with her, obviously, you know? We just like each other a lot, that’s what we’re gonna run with. She’s a smokeshow, too, so…”

When the outlet asked him about his leading lady’s baby remarks, though, he said:

“That’s a tough question, but we’re just kind of going with the flow right now.”

OK, so maybe not just yet… but they’re talking about it! He confirmed:

“But we definitely have had the talk, obviously.”

Could we be seeing Kristin and Mark with a kiddo in the not-so-distant future?! Sounds like it’s not completely out of the question…

