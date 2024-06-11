Kristin Cavallari Says She Was Scary Thin For Years -- 'Down To 102' Lbs! -- During 'Unhappy Marriage' To Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her weight — and why she was so skinny while starring on Very Cavallari!

During a fan Q&A on her podcast Let’s Be Honest out on Tuesday, the reality star was asked about her slim figure on her former show, which ran for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. Kristin didn’t hold back when addressing her looks at the time (as seen in the top inset above), explaining:

“I was very thin. I’ll put it in perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3”. I currently weight 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”

So, uh, how was she so skinny?? She’s blaming it on her marriage to Jay Cutler at the time!

The Laguna Beach alum continued:

“The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out. I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, ‘Holy s**t.’ I was rail f**king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s**t. I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”

Stress can do a LOT to the body, that’s for sure! And this proves skinny doesn’t always mean healthy! Kristin and Jay, who share three kids, eventually broke up in 2020 after ten years together. She’s since moved on with much younger TikTok star Mark Estes and is putting her health and well-being first! She explained:

“Now, I’m just taking care of myself in so many more ways, too. I work out with a trainer one day a week, lifting really heavy weights. And then I usually work out three or four [other] times. So, I work out four to five times a week, one time with a trainer. I lift weights on my own two to three more times… I think the gym, it’s consistency.”

Happiness and healthy habits go a long way! We’re glad she’s feeling better about her body and physical and mental health these days. Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

