RED FLAG! Kristin Cavallari’s BF Mark Estes' Brutal Attack Left Victim With 'Broken' Face, Say Witnesses!

Kristin Cavallari‘s boyfriend got into some trouble before he found her, it seems!

As you know, the 37-year-old has been getting closer and closer with new beau Mark Estes since they went Instagram official with their relationship earlier this year. Things have been going pretty well, with the Laguna Beach alum head over heels for the 24-year-old. He’s even great with her kids, apparently — but could he have a secret, less sweet side??

On Tuesday, The US Sun got ahold of some legal docs which detail the attack that got Mark kicked out of his old university and allegedly left his victim horribly injured — with a literally broken face! Whoa! The fight took place in Bozeman, Montana according to multiple Calls For Service reports, and the main suspects of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office were Kristin’s man and his anonymous friend.

In one report, a caller told police her friend was “jumped by some people” around 1:38 p.m. in February of 2021, when Mark was a student at Montana State University. The caller said both boys “pulled up to the house and got mad” after some sort of a “parking dispute”, which led them to allegedly “step” on the victim’s hand and “throw punches”. The victim’s injuries were photographed, but despite police’s best efforts, any evidence was covered up by snowfall. The case was promptly closed four days later.

Related: Kristin Says She Was Scary Thin For Years — ‘Down To 102’ Lbs! — During ‘Unhappy Marriage’

The investigation was supposed to determine whether the young men would be charged with simple assault or aggravated assault — but ultimately Mark wasn’t charged at all, even though he was named as an offender. Officers told PageSix last week there was probable cause to charge the 24-year-old with aggravated assault because “one person’s injuries sustained rose to the level of aggravated assault”. Despite the officer’s best efforts to charge the TikTok star, the request was denied by the Sheriff’s Office, because they felt the whole fight was “mutual combat”.

As far as how things went down according to witnesses? Well, that’s a different story. The US Sun spoke to sources who were there during the fight, and they claim it was mainly one guy getting beat up with the others throwing the punches. One insider detailed their perspective of the victim’s horrific injuries:

“His orbital bones were broken and he had bleeding under his eyes.”

Yeesh! For those who don’t know, the orbital bones make up the eye sockets — hence saying he had a “broken” face. It sounds like the guy was a mess by the end. Awful!

The source also claimed a girl jumped in and tried to break up the fight — but instead ended up with her own injuries: scraped up legs and a missing fingernail. Ouch.

A second insider explained the alleged “parking dispute” to the outlet, saying Mark and his friend were having trouble moving their truck on the snow-filled road. When a car pulled up behind them, they allegedly began “yelling at the car, which had just pulled up behind them, and had two girls in it — a driver and her friend.” When partygoers inside the house heard the commotion, that’s when the two victims of the reported attack came out. The eyewitness recalled:

“Mark charged at the primary victim. He definitely initiated the fight. [The boys] didn’t have history. Mark just attacked the primary victim. The victim was on the ground and Mark was on top of him, beating him up.”

OMG!

The second victim allegedly got more tied up with Mark’s friend, but after the incident the both of them ended up going to the hospital for medical attention. The second source said:

“I think Mark’s a horrible person. I don’t know him personally, but I have nothing good to say about him just from that one incident I witnessed.”

Damn. Not a good look for this guy!

During the aftermath, Mark ended up having to have a Zoom meeting with his lawyer and the dean of MSU in April. Not only did he end up expelled, he was also allegedly kicked off the football team and given a 5-year ban on even stepping foot on campus. Presumably, this is why he transferred to Montana Tech and began playing for their football team instead. The university is unable to make a comment about the expulsion due to federal law, they said in a statement to the outlet.

A third source, who is close to the primary victim who allegedly had his face smashed in, came to the outlet to say the entire ordeal was “traumatizing” for him. Understandably so! The insider said:

“He believes the guys went after him for no reason. He believes he is still in danger until this day, especially if he were to speak out. This will never go away.”

The second source said the attack “might have caused some anxiety” for the main victim, stating he “didn’t want anything to come out of it” and “just wanted to forget about it and move on”.

So sad for the victims… and what an awful situation! This is definitely a HUGE red flag — what do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]