Kristin Cavallari Shares ‘Proud’ Picture Of Her Butt After Weight Gain!

Kristin Cavallari is not letting fear stop her from showing off how far she has come in her fitness journey!

Earlier this week, The Hills alum opened up to Us Weekly about feeling more confident in her own skin and embracing her body after putting “on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.” Kristin recently spoke about the gains, revealing she was “shocked at how thin” she used to be in old photos, saying:

“I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

As for her fitness routine, the momma of three shared that she focused on gaining muscle by working with a personal trainer three days a week “lifting really heavy” weights plus doing a quick 30-minute session on the VersaClimber. Ultimately, she is feeling “the best” and “the strongest” she has ever been before, adding:

“I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

We love that for her! After sharing, the 35-year-old reality star worked up the nerve to take to Instagram on Thursday and flaunt her recent weight gain — particularly in one area!

She posted a snapshot of herself rocking a black bikini while staring out at the ocean and two other photos from the past in which she appeared thinner. Although Kristin is “proud” of her progress over the past couple of years, she got real in the caption about struggling over whether or not she wanted to share these pics, saying:

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

Yasss, gurl!

The Uncommon James designer then shared that she could not believe those two throwback images where she looked slimmer was even really her. However, she also quickly reassured everyone that she was NOT suffering from an eating disorder at the time:

“I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”

Well said, Kristin. You can ch-ch-check out the stunning bikini pic and more (below):

