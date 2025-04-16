Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Pics Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Saylor While Celebrating This Huge Accomplishment!

Kristin Cavallari is bringing her kids a little more into the spotlight recently after years of holding them back. And now it’s her daughter’s turn! KCav and the 9-year-old have a lot to celebrate right now, and the momma is doing so by sharing some cute snaps!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star posted several photos with Saylor Cutler in honor of her little one’s first jewelry collection in collaboration with her accessory company Uncommon James. Wow! 9 years old and already has a jewelry line!

The pics include one of the two smiling at the camera together, while others feature a behind-the-scenes look at her daughter checking out the pieces from the collab. Saylor models a palm tree earring, matching palm tree necklace, and puka shell necklace layered overtop — and the beach-themed collection is just in time for the summer! In the caption, Kristin gushed about Saylor, writing:

“It’s a big day for my angel baby!! Saylor has her first jewelry collection out today with @uncommonjames . A beachy vibe with seashells, colorful beads, flamingos plus a lot more. It was so sweet having this experience with my girl and I’m so proud of her”

Aww! This must have been so much fun to work on together! Check out the rare pics (below):

Congratulations to Saylor on this amazing accomplishment! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

