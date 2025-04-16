Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky Is ALREADY Drumming Like Daddy! LOOK! Ed Sheeran Makes Rare Comments On Taylor Swift Friendship: 'Spent Almost Every Single Day With Her' Prince William & Princess Catherine Just Went On Secret 'Second Honeymoon' To Focus On Relationship After Cancer Battle! Late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Gives Birth 7 Months After His Death -- And Baby Is Already 'Exactly Like His Daddy'! Megan Fox's 'Biggest Worry' About MGK As A Dad After Daughter's Birth... Lana Del Rey Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Intimate Wedding To Alligator Tour Guide! LOOK! Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth! And Her Baby's Name Will Make You SOB! Jason & Kylie Kelce Welcome Fourth Daughter -- And The Newborn's First Pictures Are SO Adorable! Look! Kim Zolciak's Sons Kash & KJ Are Already Taller Than She Is! See The Rare New Pics! Justin Bieber Shares ADORABLE New Pics Of Baby Jack Blues! Look! Shailene Woodley Has A Type! Years After Brutal Aaron Rodgers Breakup, She Has A New Boyfriend -- And He's On TV! Demi Moore Shares Sweet Family Photos On IG To Celebrate Ex Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday -- LOOK!

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Pics Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Saylor While Celebrating This Huge Accomplishment!

Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Pics Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Saylor While Celebrating This Huge Accomplishment!

Kristin Cavallari is bringing her kids a little more into the spotlight recently after years of holding them back. And now it’s her daughter’s turn! KCav and the 9-year-old have a lot to celebrate right now, and the momma is doing so by sharing some cute snaps!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star posted several photos with Saylor Cutler in honor of her little one’s first jewelry collection in collaboration with her accessory company Uncommon James. Wow! 9 years old and already has a jewelry line!

Related: Kristin Cavallari Swears She Never Dated THIS Actor Despite Rumors!

The pics include one of the two smiling at the camera together, while others feature a behind-the-scenes look at her daughter checking out the pieces from the collab. Saylor models a palm tree earring, matching palm tree necklace, and puka shell necklace layered overtop — and the beach-themed collection is just in time for the summer! In the caption, Kristin gushed about Saylor, writing:

“It’s a big day for my angel baby!! Saylor has her first jewelry collection out today with @uncommonjames . A beachy vibe with seashells, colorful beads, flamingos plus a lot more. It was so sweet having this experience with my girl and I’m so proud of her”

Aww! This must have been so much fun to work on together! Check out the rare pics (below):

Congratulations to Saylor on this amazing accomplishment! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 15, 2025 18:35pm PDT

Share This