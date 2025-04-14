Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Why Blake Lively Does NOT Regret Her Decision To Sue Justin Baldoni! Brittany Cartwright's Plan To Make Sure Son Is In 'Good Hands' With Ex Jax Taylor After He Did 'So Much Damage' Amid Addiction Struggles Aaron Carter’s 3-Year-Old Son Looks JUST LIKE HIS DAD In First Red Carpet -- LOOK! Khloé Kardashian Reveals What Kind Of Man Could Break Her Celibacy Streak! Jax Taylor Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Son Cruz's Autism Diagnosis -- And How It's Given Him New Purpose In Life Inside Jennifer Lawrence's 'Overwhelming' Transition To Being A Mom Of Two! How Princess Catherine Is Preparing To Be Queen! Rosie O’Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Files To Change Her Last Name After She Is Removed From Mom's $80 Million Will! Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor's Son Cruz Diagnosed With Autism Real Housewives Nepo Babies Take Center Stage In New Reality TV Show -- Trailer HERE!!! Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin May Want To Be A Nepo Baby After All… Jessica Simpson Reunites With Ex Eric Johnson For Icy Family Outing Amid Split

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari’s Son Camden Is Her Spitting Image -- And So Big! -- In Rare New Photos!

Kristin Cavallari’s Son Camden Is Her Spitting Image In New Rare Photos!

Kristin Cavallari is sharing more of her son on Instagram — and he’s her little twin! Well, not so little anymore…

While the reality star avoided showing her three children’s faces on social media since their birth, she’s started sharing way more in recent months, something she only began doing as her kids got old enough to share whether or not they wanted their faces on the internet. After first sharing pics of her 12-year-old son Camden in September 2024, the momma returned to the ‘gram with a lot more photos of him over the weekend!

Related: Brittany Cartwright’s Plan To Make Sure Son Is In ‘Good Hands’ With Ex Jax

On Sunday, The Hills alum shared a carousel of pics, captioned:

“Life lately…basketball, food, renovations and friends”

Camden made several appearances in the post. First, they smiled for a selfie, which really showed off just how similar they look! He was also seen playing basketball and making a peace sign while sitting at a restaurant. Take a look (below):

Sweet!

Fans reacted to the new pics:

“He’s the male version of you”

“Omg he’s your twin!!”

“Why is he give full Laguna beach vibes!”

“Wow, he looks exactly like you

Fun getting to see more of Camden! Kristin also shares Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. We’ll see when they feel comfortable being on socials. Maybe in their tween years.

Thoughts? Can you believe how much Kristin and Camden look alike? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 14, 2025 10:36am PDT

Share This