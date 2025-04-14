Kristin Cavallari’s Son Camden Is Her Spitting Image -- And So Big! -- In Rare New Photos!

Kristin Cavallari is sharing more of her son on Instagram — and he’s her little twin! Well, not so little anymore…

While the reality star avoided showing her three children’s faces on social media since their birth, she’s started sharing way more in recent months, something she only began doing as her kids got old enough to share whether or not they wanted their faces on the internet. After first sharing pics of her 12-year-old son Camden in September 2024, the momma returned to the ‘gram with a lot more photos of him over the weekend!

Related: Brittany Cartwright’s Plan To Make Sure Son Is In ‘Good Hands’ With Ex Jax

On Sunday, The Hills alum shared a carousel of pics, captioned:

“Life lately…basketball, food, renovations and friends”

Camden made several appearances in the post. First, they smiled for a selfie, which really showed off just how similar they look! He was also seen playing basketball and making a peace sign while sitting at a restaurant. Take a look (below):

Sweet!

Fans reacted to the new pics:

“He’s the male version of you” “Omg he’s your twin!!” “Why is he give full Laguna beach vibes!” “Wow, he looks exactly like you “

Fun getting to see more of Camden! Kristin also shares Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. We’ll see when they feel comfortable being on socials. Maybe in their tween years.

Thoughts? Can you believe how much Kristin and Camden look alike? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]