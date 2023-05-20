Kroy Biermann Was ‘Not Invited’ To Ex Kim Zolciak’s 45th Birthday Party With Their Kids -- Despite Still Living Together!

Kim Zolciak rang in her 45th birthday with her loved ones this week, but one person was not welcomed to her birthday celebration – her estranged hubby Kroy Biermann!

According to People, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum celebrated turning another year older with her six children at their home on Friday. However, the former football player apparently was not allowed to join the festivities at the house – even though they still live together under the same roof! A source told the outlet:

“She’s celebrating at home with all the kids. Kroy is not invited to the celebration even though he’s in the house still.”

Very awkward. But we cannot say we’re surprised, as the former couple’s divorce has already become so nasty! They are fighting over child custody of their youngest kids: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade, and 11-year-old son Kroy Jagger. When they filed for divorce earlier this month, Kim requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody, while Kroy asked for sole legal and physical custody. Basically, he wants to completely cut out the Bravolebrity!

Most recently, Kim filed a petition to have the athlete drug tested after she allegedly saw Kroy smoking marijuana. She said in the filing she “has serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children” under his care. Specifically, she’s afraid their kids will be “exposed” to the substance he’s allegedly using.

So, so messy! Although this is the first birthday Kim celebrated since her breakup with Kroy, the People insider noted that “she is in good spirits” right now. That was evident based on her social media posts! Kim took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night to share some highlights from her birthday festivities with friends. The Don’t Be Tardy star posted several videos on the ‘gram of her drinking wine with friends – or as she said her “dates” – Brian Brady and Zach Baus. She said in the short clip:

“Cheers to 45!”

On Friday, Kim also shared a video of her nodding along to Stevie Nicks’ song Edge of Seventeen. She also wrote:

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Love you all.”

Meanwhile, her eldest daughters shared some sweet birthday tributes. Brielle Biermann penned on Instagram:

“Happy birthday mom!! I love you so much! Have the best day ever! Best mom ever.”

Ariana then expressed on IG Stories:

“Happy birthday to my best friend. The hottest mom!!!! You are the strongest woman I know!!! Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom!”

Well, here’s hoping Kim was able to ignore her divorce drama with Kroy while celebrating her birthday this week. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

