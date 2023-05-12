Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Are 'Avoiding Each Other' While Living In Same House During Divorce!

This has to be the most awkward house to be in right now!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are in the early days of their divorce but still living together. A recipe for disaster, right!?

Well, according to the latest from an Us Weekly source, the exes are doing everything they can to stay out of each other’s way while they share the Georgia property. On Thursday, the insider insisted they are “avoiding each other,” noting:

“It’s a big house.”

We’d imagine it would start to feel very small, though, when you’re trapped inside with your estranged ex!

And just think about how uncomfortable it must be for their four minor children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9, who are now stuck in the middle of this drama?! Are they helping their parents navigate the home without seeing each other? Oof! The exes also share adult children Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy adopted after marrying into the family, FYI.

As we’ve been following, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former NFL player each filed for divorce earlier this week, citing April 30 as their date of separation. The news came alongside a report that they owe over $1 million to the IRS and $15k to their home state in unpaid taxes.

According to Us‘ source, deciding to file for legal separation was “not an overnight situation,” but the Don’t Be Tardy lead “never complained to anyone” about her relationship troubles, causing her inner circle to be “shocked” with the news made headlines.

Another insider previously told the outlet the split had a lot to do with the couple’s ongoing financial woes. Not only are they in trouble with the IRS right now, but they almost lost their family home in February when it was scheduled to be sold in a foreclosure auction after they reportedly defaulted on their mortgage loan of $1.65 million. Thankfully, the co-parents managed to save the property at the last minute, though it’s unclear how. So, money has been a problem for a while. On all controversy, the second confidant mused:

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship. Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

They are likely going to spend a hefty chunk of change on their split, too, since they are both fighting for custody of their kids! The athlete has asked for sole legal and physical custody of the minors while the Kashmere Kollections founder wants sole physical custody and joint legal custody. Kroy’s also fighting for the right to the residence, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets booted from the home first! That is if they can even stay living together long enough for a judge to make a decision…

Thoughts? What do you think the vibe inside their home is like right now? Let us know your guesses (below).

