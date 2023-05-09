Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Divorce Already Getting NASTY -- They're Fighting Over Child Custody AND Money!

This divorce is already heating up…

Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, something we’ve heard was planned for a while. But it looks like Kroy Biermann had his own paperwork in the works, too! And what he had to say in his docs proves this is about to be a messy legal battle!!

According to TMZ on Tuesday, the former NFL player filed his own divorce papers, which were finalized on Monday. Kim got hers in just ahead of him over the weekend! So it’s clear the duo was racing to the finish line to say they were the one who called it quits first. Round one goes to Kim!

Related: Lala Kent Has Strong Opinions On Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Divorce!

Unfortunately, someone is going to be walking away from their child custody battle unhappy. Based on their filings, they’re about to be fighting over custody of their 4 minor children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. They also share Kim’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy adopted when they were kids — though they’re of legal age that custody no longer applies. Per Kroy’s petition, he wants sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s minors. Jeez! He’s trying to cut the Real Housewives of Atlanta star completely out!

Kim was a little nicer with her petition; though she’s also asking for sole physical custody, she did want to offer visitation for her ex — and joint legal custody. This isn’t all they’re fighting over either!

Kroy also wants the Don’t Be Tardy star to be forced to move out of their mansion in Georgia. The place has narrowly escaped foreclosure several times, including earlier this year, allegedly because they failed to pay back a loan worth $1.65 million. Last we heard, they are both still living together — and it makes sense why now! Neither wants to look like they’re giving up the fight, so they’re holding on until a judge kicks ’em out. That’ll get complicated fast!

Related: Bethenny Frankel BLASTS Kim & Kroy Amid Financial Troubles

Innerestingly, the 37-year-old also highlighted their financial troubles in his court docs. As we reported earlier this week, the former couple owes the IRS over $1 million and their home state $15k in unpaid taxes. He reportedly put the reality star on notice, saying she must maintain all financial documents, including all income records, tax records, expense records, and more. This suggests there’s a big conflict surrounding who was responsible for their current money woes. With so much on the line, it seems like we could be in for a wild fight!

This also gives more reasoning behind a comment from a friend of the Bravo personality to People, in which the person pointed out Kroy does have a job (even if it doesn’t seem like it at times):

“There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He’s been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.”

Sounds like he’s trying to pin this on Kim — and if things are bad now, just imagine how tense things will get as this case really gets going! Once again, we feel sorry for the children wrapped up in this. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]